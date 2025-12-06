SP Says Ambedkar Day Event Cancelled Under BJP Govt Pressure

SP leaders allege last-minute withdrawal of venue allotment for Dec 6 tribute event, calling it an “authoritarian” move to curb Dalit political assertion.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • SP claims the UP govt cancelled their Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas event at the last minute.

  • Leaders accuse BJP of trying to suppress Dalit political consciousness and disrespecting Ambedkar’s legacy.

  • SP says it will continue statewide tributes despite the cancellation.

On Friday, the Samajwadi Party (SP) accused the Uttar Pradesh government of abruptly cancelling a planned event at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on the occasion of Dr B R Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Diwas due to pressure from the ruling BJP.

Ambedkar Vahini national president Mithailal Bharti, state president Shyam Lal Pal, former cabinet minister Rajendra Chaudhary, and SP MP from Mohanlalganj R K Chaudhary claimed at a press conference at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Auditorium that the allotment for the December 6 tribute event was withdrawn at the last minute because of "government pressure" despite completing all formalities.

According to the SP, party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was scheduled to attend the event as the chief guest. The leaders termed the cancellation an "authoritarian and undemocratic action", alleging that the administration acted on the BJP's instructions.

"This shows how fearful the government is. The BJP uses Babasaheb's name only for votes," SP MP Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary added, "We will take this insult to the people." The SP would continue to observe Mahaparinirvan Diwas throughout the state and pay respects at Ambedkar sculptures. The BJP was allegedly trying to stifle the "rising political consciousness" of the Dalit community, according to the SP leaders, who said the action demonstrated the party's "disdain" for Ambedkar. They also claimed that the ruling party wanted to abolish both the Constitution and reservations, accusing the BJP of being disrespectful to the Constitution and its creator.

Related Content
Related Content

The leaders also restated their long-standing accusation that Dr Ambedkar's legacy is not acknowledged by the RSS. They said that the group rejected former RSS chief M S Golwalkar's attempts to create an equitable society by citing his previous statements. "Dalits have awakened, and they will not bow down," they said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jaiswal's Maiden Ton, Bowlers Propel Men In Blue To Series Victory

  2. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Maiden 50-Over Ton, Joins Elite All-Format Club

  3. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: How KL Rahul's Hand Switch Broke 20-Match Toss Jinx - Watch

  4. IND Vs SA: Shubman Gill Cleared To Play T20I Series After Getting Fitness Certificate Clearance From COE - Report

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Late England Collapse Gives Australia Full Control After Day 3

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Lessons From Ayodhya: Change In Muslim Approach To Kashi, Mathura Cases

  2. Modi-Putin Strengthen Ties As India Balances Washington & Moscow

  3. SP Says Ambedkar Day Event Cancelled Under BJP Govt Pressure

  4. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  5. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

Entertainment News

  1. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  2. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  3. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  4. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  5. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

  3. From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career; Beats Saiyaara

  6. Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Crime Thriller Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

  7. Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. For $82.7 Billion, Writers Guild Of America Opposes The Deal

  8. UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps