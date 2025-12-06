SP Says Ambedkar Day Event Cancelled Under BJP Govt Pressure

SP claims the UP govt cancelled their Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas event at the last minute.
Leaders accuse BJP of trying to suppress Dalit political consciousness and disrespecting Ambedkar’s legacy.
SP says it will continue statewide tributes despite the cancellation.
On Friday, the Samajwadi Party (SP) accused the Uttar Pradesh government of abruptly cancelling a planned event at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on the occasion of Dr B R Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Diwas due to pressure from the ruling BJP.
Ambedkar Vahini national president Mithailal Bharti, state president Shyam Lal Pal, former cabinet minister Rajendra Chaudhary, and SP MP from Mohanlalganj R K Chaudhary claimed at a press conference at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Auditorium that the allotment for the December 6 tribute event was withdrawn at the last minute because of "government pressure" despite completing all formalities.
According to the SP, party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was scheduled to attend the event as the chief guest. The leaders termed the cancellation an "authoritarian and undemocratic action", alleging that the administration acted on the BJP's instructions.
"This shows how fearful the government is. The BJP uses Babasaheb's name only for votes," SP MP Chaudhary said.
Chaudhary added, "We will take this insult to the people." The SP would continue to observe Mahaparinirvan Diwas throughout the state and pay respects at Ambedkar sculptures. The BJP was allegedly trying to stifle the "rising political consciousness" of the Dalit community, according to the SP leaders, who said the action demonstrated the party's "disdain" for Ambedkar. They also claimed that the ruling party wanted to abolish both the Constitution and reservations, accusing the BJP of being disrespectful to the Constitution and its creator.
The leaders also restated their long-standing accusation that Dr Ambedkar's legacy is not acknowledged by the RSS. They said that the group rejected former RSS chief M S Golwalkar's attempts to create an equitable society by citing his previous statements. "Dalits have awakened, and they will not bow down," they said.