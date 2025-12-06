Leaders Pay Tribute to Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

On the 69th death anniversary of B R Ambedkar, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several other leaders paid their respects in the Parliament House complex.



At the Prerana Sthal on the grounds of Parliament, Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi joined Murmu, Radhakrishnan, and Modi in presenting flowers to Ambedkar, the man who drafted the Indian Constitution.