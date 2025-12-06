Leaders Pay Tribute to Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Top leaders offered floral tributes to Ambedkar at Parliament House.
PM Modi praised his vision on justice, equality and constitutionalism.
Ministers and MPs joined in marking Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas.
On the 69th death anniversary of B R Ambedkar, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several other leaders paid their respects in the Parliament House complex.
At the Prerana Sthal on the grounds of Parliament, Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi joined Murmu, Radhakrishnan, and Modi in presenting flowers to Ambedkar, the man who drafted the Indian Constitution.
"On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay my humble tributes to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the principal architect of our Constitution and a towering champion of social justice," the vice-president said in a post on X.
The prime minister said Ambedkar's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide the national journey.
Ambedkar inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values, he said.
Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, among others, also offered floral tributes at the statue of Ambedkar on the Parliament premises.