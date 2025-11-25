Congress Accuses RSS Of A 'Ferocious Assault' On Ambedkar’s Constitution Since 1949

Congress says Ambedkar and the Constitution were attacked by the RSS even during the drafting stages in 1949, and asserts that this hostility continues to this day.
Jairam Ramesh quoted Ambedkar’s Constituent Assembly speech, highlighting how he praised Congress for bringing discipline and enabling the smooth passage of the Constitution.
The party condemned recent RSS calls to revise the Preamble — calling for removal of the words “socialist” and “secular” — as part of a broader agenda to dismantle Ambedkar’s constitutional vision.
Congress on Tuesday accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of mounting a “ferocious assault” on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution since its very adoption in 1949. Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, marked the 76th anniversary of Ambedkar’s resolution to formally adopt the draft Constitution in the Constituent Assembly, and argued that the attacks from the RSS have continued unhindered.
Ramesh cited Ambedkar’s own words from his Constituent Assembly speech, where he expressed deep gratitude towards the Congress for maintaining order and discipline in the Assembly.
According to Ramesh, this was critical because without that sense of cohesion, the drafting committee could not have successfully piloted the Constitution through debates and amendments.
The Congress leader also pointed to current calls from the RSS to amend the Preamble by removing the words “socialist” and “secular.” He alleged that this push is part of a longstanding project to erode key principles enshrined by Ambedkar, and that the RSS has never truly accepted the constitutional framework that he helped architect.