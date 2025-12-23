Congress Questions Centre’s Push To Redefine Aravallis

The minister, who is spearheading the effort to redefine the Sariska Tiger Reserve's boundaries to permit mining, ignores a basic concern that the ecological value of what is essentially an interconnected ecosystem will be harmed by fragmentation, he added, adding that such fragmentation is already causing chaos elsewhere.



On Monday, Yadav emphasised that mining is only permitted in 0.19 per cent of the mountain range and accused the Congress of disseminating "misinformation" over the new definition of the Aravallis.



He stated during a news conference that the Narendra Modi administration is still "fully committed" to preserving and rehabilitating the Aravallis.