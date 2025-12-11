Whispers Of The Mountains Review | A Lament For The Aravallis

Raghu is the kind of kid who spends the last drops of the limited bit of clean water he gets from the village tubewell to water seeds he has sown in the arid soil. This is his bid to restore the Aravallis to its former glory. It is a small act of stubborn defiance and kindness that is injected with an innocent, wild hope. This is an act of rebellion against both the climate of despair and the adults who have made their peace with the catastrophe. These are traits that define Raghu, played with quiet strength by a young Rao, who doesn’t need to speak a word to convey his resolution, resignation, or anger.