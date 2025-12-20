India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND Vs SA Match – Check Result

India's Hardik Pandya celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Hardik Pandya celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki