India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND Vs SA Match – Check Result

India finished 2025 in style, crushing South Africa by 30 runs in the fifth T20I in Ahmedabad. Hardik Pandya’s lightning-fast fifty, Tilak Varma’s composed 73 and Varun Chakaravarthy’s four-wicket haul sealed a 3-1 series victory

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs South Africa 5th T20I who won yesterday in IND vs SA in Ahmedabad
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • India sealed a commanding 30-run win over South Africa at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

  • India posted 231/5, led by a 105-run stand between Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma

  • South Africa’s chase started strongly through Quinton de Kock, but collapsed dramatically

India capped off 2025 in emphatic fashion, riding on blistering half-centuries from Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma, and a decisive four-wicket haul from Varun Chakaravarthy, to defeat South Africa by 30 runs in the fifth and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. The victory sealed a 3-1 series triumph for the hosts.

Batting first, India posted an imposing 231/5, powered by Pandya’s explosive 16-ball fifty – the second-fastest by an Indian in T20Is – and Tilak’s fluent 73. South Africa’s reply showed promise early, but a dramatic middle-overs collapse saw them finish on 201/8, despite Quinton de Kock’s valiant 65.

Pandya, Tilak Lift India To 231

India’s innings gathered momentum after an aggressive opening stand between Abhishek Sharma (34) and Sanju Samson (37), who added 63 runs for the first wicket without easing off.

Samson, opening in the absence of injured vice-captain Shubman Gill, made the most of a rare opportunity, striking Marco Jansen for a six and following it up with two clean hits down the ground off Ottneil Baartman.

Samson appeared set for a big score before being undone by a superb George Linde delivery that pitched on leg stump, gripped and rattled the middle stump. He had earlier survived a scare when Donovan Ferreira spilt a sharp return catch that struck umpire Rohan Pandit near the knee roll.

With momentum dipping briefly after Suryakumar Yadav (5) endured another lean outing, Pandya walked in to deafening chants at his former IPL home ground and immediately changed the complexion of the innings.

His brutal hitting – five sixes and five fours – saw him race to 63 off 25 balls, with his half-century coming off just 16 deliveries, second only to Yuvraj Singh’s iconic 12-ball fifty against England in 2007.

At the other end, Tilak Varma once again showcased his maturity and shot selection, scoring 73 off 42 balls, including 10 fours and a six. The duo added 105 runs off just 44 balls for the fourth wicket, propelling India to a daunting total.

Pandya’s power was such that one towering six even left a broadcast crew member nursing a bruise on his left bicep, while spectators watched balls sail several rows back.

Chakaravarthy’s Double Blow Turns Match

South Africa’s chase began at pace, with Quinton de Kock taking the attack to Arshdeep Singh (1/47) during the powerplay. Holding back Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) for the later overs, India allowed de Kock to dominate early, as he struck six fours and a six across two overs to set the tone.

However, de Kock found little support. Reeza Hendricks (13) continued his disappointing run and was dismissed via a stunning one-handed catch by Shivam Dube at midwicket, giving Chakaravarthy his first breakthrough.

De Kock pressed on regardless, adding 51 runs off 23 balls with Dewald Brevis (31), and by the halfway stage, South Africa appeared well placed in the chase.

The turning point arrived in the 11th over when Bumrah deceived de Kock into offering a return catch, which the bowler held on to. In the following over, Pandya (1/41) bounced out Brevis, shifting momentum firmly India’s way.

Chakaravarthy then delivered the decisive blow. In the 13th over, he struck twice in two balls, first trapping Aiden Markram leg-before as he attempted a paddle sweep, and then bowling Donovan Ferreira with a delivery that slipped through his defence to clip the off stump.

David Miller’s mistimed shot off Arshdeep in the 15th over effectively ended South Africa’s hopes, as the visitors slumped from 120/1 in the 11th over to a chaotic finish.

Chakaravarthy ended with figures of 4/53, completing a match-defining spell that ensured India closed out the series in dominant fashion.

(With PTI Inputs)

