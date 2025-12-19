India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya Smashes 2nd Fastest Fifty For India In T20Is

Hardik Pandya blitzkrieg 63 off 25 balls took India to 231/5 in the 5th T20I against South Africa at Ahmedabad on December 19. He surpassed Abhishek Sharma to hit 2nd fastest 50 in T20I for India

India Vs South Africa 5th T20I
Hardik Pandya blazed 63 off just 25 balls in the 5th T20I against South Africa at Ahmedabad on December 19. Photo: X/BCCI
  • Hardik Pandya hit the 2nd fastest T20I fifty for India in Ahmedabad

  • He surpassed Abhishek Sharma's 17-ball fifty record

  • India scored 231/5 in the 5th T20I against South Africa

Hardik Pandya blasts a half-century in just 16 deliveries against South Africa in the 5th T20I at Ahmedabad. He smashed the 2nd fastest fifty in T20Is for India just after Yuvraj Singh Singh (12 balls).

Hardik Pandya came into the crease when the out-of-form Suryakumar Yadav (5) got out on Corbin Bosch's good-length delivery. India lost 2 quick wickets after a solid start and the threat of losing momentum on a flat wicket was looming large but Hardik Pandya was unfazed by it and deposited the first ball he faced for a six.

Pandya surpassed the 17-ball fifty record of Abhishek Sharma, who achieved this feat against England last year at the Wankhede Stadium.

He then took on George Linde for 27 runs in the next over to race past to 31 off just 7 balls. Pandya thrashed an attempted yorker from Bosch into the stands to bring his half-century in just 16 balls. He looked in sublime touch today and hit 5 sixes and equal number of boundaries in his innings.

Fastest Half-Centurions For India In T20Is

12 - Yuvraj Singh vs ENG, Durban, 2007 WC

16 - Hardik Pandya vs SA, Ahmedabad, 2025*

17 - Abhishek Sharma vs ENG, Wankhede, 2025

18 - KL Rahul vs SCO, Dubai, 2021

18 - Suryakumar Yadav vs SA, Guwahati, 2022

Tilak Varma Brings Out 5th T20I Half-Century

Tilak Varma, who came in at No.3, complemented Hardik Pandya very well and scored a sensational 73 runs off just 42 balls. He blasted 10 fours and a six before getting run out on the last ball of the match. Shivam Dubey, at the end chipped in with a six and four off the last two balls to take India to 231/5 in 20 overs.

Sanju Samson, opened with Abhishek Sharma in place of injured Shubman Gill. Both the openers got India to a solid start and stitched a 63-run stand in just 5.4 overs to lay a solid base for the other batters to build on it.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

