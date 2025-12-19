India Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: IND Eye Series Win Against SA

India Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Stats At A Glance
Stats At A Glance
Top run-scorers: Southpaw David Miller heads the list with 545 runs from 27 India vs South Africa T20I games. Quinton de Kock comes 2nd in the list with 442 runs in 14 matches. Former India skipper Rohit Sharma with 429 runs from 18 matches is next, while among the current Indian players, young Tilak Varma is on top with 423 runs from 9 games.
Top wicket-takers: Left arm-seamer Arshdeep Singh is first with 22 wickets from 13 matches. India's star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is at the second spot with 18 wickets in just seven matches.
India Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Head-To-Head Records
The two teams have faced off 34 times in T20 internationals, and India have won 20 of those. South Africa have emerged victors 13 times, while one game ended in a no result.
India Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Streaming Info
The India vs South Africa 5th T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the following TV channels: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
