India Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: IND Eye Series Win Against SA

Ind vs SA 3rd T20I: India's Varun Chakravarthy celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Reeza Hendricks | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

India Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth T20I between India and South Africa on Friday, December 19, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final game of the five-match series is set at the venue scheduled to host the T20 World Cup final in March, giving both sides, South Africa in particular, a valuable look at the conditions ahead of the global tournament starting in February. India lead the series 2-1 after the fourth match was abandoned due to heavy fog, with the Proteas pushing for a series-levelling win. Jasprit Bumrah returns after missing the third game, while Shubman Gill’s availability remains uncertain due to an injury concern. Get IND vs SA live updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Dec 2025, 04:33:15 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Stats At A Glance Stats At A Glance Top run-scorers: Southpaw David Miller heads the list with 545 runs from 27 India vs South Africa T20I games. Quinton de Kock comes 2nd in the list with 442 runs in 14 matches. Former India skipper Rohit Sharma with 429 runs from 18 matches is next, while among the current Indian players, young Tilak Varma is on top with 423 runs from 9 games. Top wicket-takers: Left arm-seamer Arshdeep Singh is first with 22 wickets from 13 matches. India's star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is at the second spot with 18 wickets in just seven matches.

19 Dec 2025, 04:32:17 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Head-To-Head Records The two teams have faced off 34 times in T20 internationals, and India have won 20 of those. South Africa have emerged victors 13 times, while one game ended in a no result.

19 Dec 2025, 04:14:28 pm IST India Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Streaming Info The India vs South Africa 5th T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the following TV channels: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.