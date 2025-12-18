India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When And Where To Watch The Decider

India face South Africa in fifth T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19
India can seal the series with a win, leading the series 2-1 after a win in Dharamshala
India vs South Africa to be shown on JioHotstar and Star Sports
India and South Africa face off in the decisive 5th T20 International of their five-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 19, with the game scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST.
India lead the series 2-1, but the fourth T20I in Lucknow was abandoned due to heavy fog, meaning South Africa still have a chance to level the contest and share honours if they win this final game. Ahmedabad’s big stadium and typically true batting surface set the stage for what could be a high-scoring and electric night under lights.
The Indian side has shown resilience throughout the series, with strong collective batting depth and effective bowling performances helping them edge ahead. Players like Abhishek Sharma have stood out with big hitting and consistency in the middle order, while the bowlers have provided crucial breakthroughs at key moments.
However, India face a late fitness concern with vice-captain Shubman Gill ruling out of the series due to a toe injury, which could open the door for another batter like Sanju Samson to step into the XI. South Africa, meanwhile, will be aiming to finish their tour on a high after earlier success in the Test leg and a competitive showing in the ODIs.
India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Live Streaming
When and where is the India vs South Africa 5th T20I match being played?
The India vs South Africa 5th T20I match will be played on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Where to watch the India vs South Africa 5th T20I match live on TV and online?
The India vs South Africa 5th T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the following TV channels: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Squads
India: Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Tony de Zorzi, Kwena Maphaka, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs