India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When And Where To Watch The Decider

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, 5th T20I: Find out when and where to watch the IND vs SA 5th T20I match in Ahmedabad on December 19, 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When And Where To Watch The Decider
India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When And Where To Watch The Decider Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face South Africa in fifth T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19

  • India can seal the series with a win, leading the series 2-1 after a win in Dharamshala

  • India vs South Africa to be shown on JioHotstar and Star Sports

India and South Africa face off in the decisive 5th T20 International of their five-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 19, with the game scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST.

India lead the series 2-1, but the fourth T20I in Lucknow was abandoned due to heavy fog, meaning South Africa still have a chance to level the contest and share honours if they win this final game. Ahmedabad’s big stadium and typically true batting surface set the stage for what could be a high-scoring and electric night under lights.

The Indian side has shown resilience throughout the series, with strong collective batting depth and effective bowling performances helping them edge ahead. Players like Abhishek Sharma have stood out with big hitting and consistency in the middle order, while the bowlers have provided crucial breakthroughs at key moments.

However, India face a late fitness concern with vice-captain Shubman Gill ruling out of the series due to a toe injury, which could open the door for another batter like Sanju Samson to step into the XI. South Africa, meanwhile, will be aiming to finish their tour on a high after earlier success in the Test leg and a competitive showing in the ODIs.

Related Content
Related Content

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Live Streaming

When and where is the India vs South Africa 5th T20I match being played?

The India vs South Africa 5th T20I match will be played on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Where to watch the India vs South Africa 5th T20I match live on TV and online?

The India vs South Africa 5th T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the following TV channels: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Squads

India: Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Tony de Zorzi, Kwena Maphaka, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Haryana Vs Jharkhand Live Score, SMAT Final: Ton-Up Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kushagra Power JHA To Mammoth 262-Run Total

  2. IND Vs SA, 5th T20I Preview: India Look To Seal Series Against Plucky Proteas In Ahmedabad

  3. Snicko Controversy Rages On At The Ashes As Jamie Smith Decisions Leave Both Teams Furious

  4. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Tom Latham-Devon Conway Register Record Opening Stand - Stats

  5. Bangladesh Cricket Board Postpones BPL Opening Ceremony Over Security Reasons - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Fajar-Shohibul Fikri Live Score, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Indian Duo Eye Win

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  3. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  4. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  5. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Insurance Bill: Beyond the Surface Rhetoric

  2. Why The 'VB G RAM G' Bill Is Being Seen As The Death Of MGNREGA?

  3. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  4. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

  5. 100 Years Of India's Trade Union Movement: History, Politics And The Future

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  3. Botswana, Other African Nations Probes Alleged Youth Recruitment To Fight In Ukraine

  4. EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel PM Netanyahu On Deepening Bilateral Ties

  5. Earthquake Of 5.2-Magnitude Jolts Karachi And Parts Of Balochistan, No Casualty Reported

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm