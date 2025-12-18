India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

India and South Africa meet in the fifth match of the five-match T20I series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Check the predicted weather forecast as well as the pitch report

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report
A new Ahmedabad football stadium will accompany Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Enclave. Photo: File
Summary
  • India and South Africa lock in for the 5th T20I tomorrow in Ahmedabad

  • India lead the five-match series 2-1

  • Check the Narendra Modi Stadium's pitch report and Ahmedabad's weather report

India and South Africa gear up for a thrilling 5th T20I decider at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 19, with India leading the series 2–1 and hoping to seal the contest at home.

The hosts will look to bounce back from a fog-affected 4th T20I that was abandoned in Lucknow, while South Africa will aim not to lose the series by winning the final match and end the series on 2-2..

Both sides have shown sparks of brilliance so far, with India’s batting depth and South Africa’s aggressive intent creating plenty of excitement. With crowd energy expected to be electric at the world’s largest cricket stadium, this decider promises a tense battle under lights.

Weather conditions and pitch behaviour will be key talking points, especially after the previous match was washed out due to fog in North India, an issue that sparked debate about winter scheduling for international cricket.

India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Weather Report

Ahmedabad’s weather looks cricket-friendly for the final T20I, with clear skies and temperatures around 15°C-30°C expected during match hours, ideal playing conditions with no significant rain threat and only light winds. Dew could become a factor later in the evening, potentially aiding teams chasing under lights.

India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch traditionally favors batters, offering true bounce and carry that encourages stroke-making on both sides of the wicket. Fast bowlers might get some early movement, but the surface typically eases into a high-scoring track where teams can post or chase big totals in T20 cricket.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

