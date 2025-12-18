India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

India and South Africa lock in for the 5th T20I tomorrow in Ahmedabad
India lead the five-match series 2-1
Check the Narendra Modi Stadium's pitch report and Ahmedabad's weather report
India and South Africa gear up for a thrilling 5th T20I decider at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 19, with India leading the series 2–1 and hoping to seal the contest at home.
The hosts will look to bounce back from a fog-affected 4th T20I that was abandoned in Lucknow, while South Africa will aim not to lose the series by winning the final match and end the series on 2-2..
Both sides have shown sparks of brilliance so far, with India’s batting depth and South Africa’s aggressive intent creating plenty of excitement. With crowd energy expected to be electric at the world’s largest cricket stadium, this decider promises a tense battle under lights.
Weather conditions and pitch behaviour will be key talking points, especially after the previous match was washed out due to fog in North India, an issue that sparked debate about winter scheduling for international cricket.
India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Weather Report
Ahmedabad’s weather looks cricket-friendly for the final T20I, with clear skies and temperatures around 15°C-30°C expected during match hours, ideal playing conditions with no significant rain threat and only light winds. Dew could become a factor later in the evening, potentially aiding teams chasing under lights.
India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Pitch Report
The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch traditionally favors batters, offering true bounce and carry that encourages stroke-making on both sides of the wicket. Fast bowlers might get some early movement, but the surface typically eases into a high-scoring track where teams can post or chase big totals in T20 cricket.