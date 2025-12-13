India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Dharamsala Weather Forecast, HPCA Stadium Report

India and South Africa meet in the third match of the five-match T20I series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Check the predicted weather forecast as well as the pitch report

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Dharamsala Weather Forecast, HPCA Stadium, Report
India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
  • India and South Africa lock in for the 3rd T20I tomorrow in Dharamsala

  • The Proteas levelled the series 1-1 in the 2nd T20I at Mullanpur

  • Check the HPCA stadium's pitch report and Dharamsala's weather report

India and South Africa head into the third T20I in Dharamsala on Sunday with the five-match series finely poised at 1-1. India started strong, cruising to a dominant 101-run win in the series opener where their bowlers reduced South Africa to their lowest T20I total ever and nearly sealed victory with every discipline working in unison.

However, the Proteas bounced back in the second game, smashing India by 51 runs in Mullanpur, led by a powerful innings from Quinton de Kock and a collective bowling effort that left the home side’s batting lineup under pressure once again. The series decider now promises to be a thrilling clash under the Himachal lights.

With the third T20I set at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, both teams go into this match with momentum swings and plenty to prove.

India will be keen to rediscover the flair that powered their first-match win, especially with T20 World Cup preparations on the horizon, while South Africa will want to carry forward the confidence from their second-game triumph. The series being level adds extra spice, as neither side can afford complacency in what is likely to be a high-intensity encounter in front of passionate home crowds.

From star batters looking to tame the Himalayas to bowlers aiming to exploit conditions, fans are in for a captivating contest at Dharamsala. With form, strategy, and matchups all on the line, both teams are aware that this pivotal game could shape the momentum of the remainder of the tour.

India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Dharamsala Weather Forecast

The weather in Dharamsala on match day is expected to be cold but clear, with temperatures hovering between around 10°C to 13°C and no rain predicted, offering ideal conditions for full play without interruption. Chill in the air may encourage brisk movement early, but a clear evening should keep visibility and comfort levels good for players and spectators alike.

India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: HPCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The HPCA Stadium pitch traditionally offers good bounce and carry, which can assist fast bowlers with the new ball while also holding up well for batters once set. The surface usually favours a balanced contest, quick bowlers can extract movement early, spinners may find gradual assistance, and chasing teams could benefit from dew later on, making for an intriguing strategic battle under lights.

India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Squads

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Tony de Zorzi, Kwena Maphaka, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs

