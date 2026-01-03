South Africa U19 Vs India U19 Live Streaming, 1st Youth ODI 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Lead In Ayush Mhatre's Absence

India U-19 will lock horns with South Africa U-19 in the first Youth ODI of the three-match series at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on January 3, 2026.
Just before the ICC U-19 World Cup, starting from January 15, this series serves as perfect preparation for both teams. Vaibhav Suryavashi will lead India in the series as Ayush Mhatre will miss the series due to a wrist injury.
Muhammad Bulbulia led South Africa, which also possesses a strong squad and will also enter the series to fine-tune their combination before the marquee tournament.
The U-19 World Cup will be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia, and these conditions are the closest India could get to prepare for the tournament.
South Africa U19 Vs India U19, 1st Youth ODI 2026: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the South U19 Vs India U19, 1st Youth ODI 2026 match be played?
The first Youth ODI between South Africa U19 and India U19 will be played at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on January 3, 2026 from 1:30pm IST.
Where will the South U19 Vs India U19, 1st Youth ODI 2026 match be telecast and live streamed?
No official streaming and telecase partners have been announced for the India-South Africa U-19 Youth ODI series.
South Africa U19 Vs India U19, 1st Youth ODI 2026: Squads
India U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi(c), Aaron George, Harvansh Pangalia, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Mohamed Enaan, Rahul Kumar, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil
South Africa U19: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia(w/c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Paul James, Daniel Bosman, Bandile Mbatha, Ntando Soni, JJ Basson, Bayanda Majola, Corne Botha, Michael Kruiskamp, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Enathi Kitshini