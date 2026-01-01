Egypt Vs Benin, AFCON 2025-26 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch? Check Head-To-Head Records

Egypt and Benin meet at the AFCON 2025-26 round of 16 stage
The most decorated nation at the Africa Cup of Nations Egypt will be put to test against Benin in their round of 16 clash at the 2025-26 edition. The 7-time winners are among the sides that have remained unbeaten in the group stages.
Their talismanic forward Mohamed Salah has been the standout player for the Egyptians, netting 2 goals in 3 group matches.
Heading into the knockouts, Egypt will be wanting to improve their execution in front of goal as they have found the back of the net only thrice.
Their campaign began with a 2-1 win over Zimbabwe, followed by another 1-0 victory over South Africa. In their group finale against Angola, the Pharaohs were held 1-1
Benin, on other hand, have also struggled to score goals. They have scored just once in their 1-0 win against Botswana on matchday 2 after a close loss against DR Congo by the same score line in their group opener.
In their final group match, Benin were thrashed 3-0 by title contenders Senegal. The Cheetahs are certain to have a tough time against Egypt but they would not want to rule any probabilities of an upset.
Egypt Vs Benin Head-To-Head Record
Matches played - 4
Egypt wins - 3
Benin wins - 0
Draws - 1
Egypt Vs Benin, AFCON 2025-26: Live Streaming
When And Where Will Egypt Vs Benin Be Played In AFCON 2025?
The Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match between Egypt and Benin will be played at the Grand Stade de Tanger. The game is scheduled to kick off at 09:30PM (IST) on Monday, January 5.
Where To Watch The Live Streaming Of Egypt Vs Benin In AFCON 2025?
The Egypt Vs Benin, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.