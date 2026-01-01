Dubai Capitals Vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Live Streaming, ILT20 Eliminators: When And Where To Watch

Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will face in the Eliminator of ILT20 2025-25
Capitals have won all of their last five encounters against Knight Riders
The match will start of 8pm IST
Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are set to lock horns in the Eliminators of season 4 of the International League T20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, January 1, 2026.
A win in this do-or-die encounter will get them one step closer towards the coveted trophy, and a loss will result in their ouster from the tournament. The knockout match pressure and intensity added to the existing firepower and dominance of both teams in the tournament is a perfect recipe for entertainment for the fans.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' Preview
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will enter the knockout match with the confidence of a successful outing against the Gulf Giants. Their batting is a powerhouse consisting of batters such as Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Alex Hales, and Alishan Sharafu - all of them have crossed the 200-run mark in this season.
Meanwhile, all-rounder Jason Holder and left-arm Ajay Kumar have been their mainstay with the ball in hand. Holder has managed to pick up 12 wickets in eight matches along with crucial late-order contributions with the bat, while Ajay Kumar's ability to move the new ball has earned him 15 wickets in the tournament.
Among all the firepower in their ranks, Andre Russell's role in their team has been the most important one. He has claimed 10 wickets so far in the tournament, along with chipping in impact runs with the bat at a strike rate of over 160.
Dubai Capitals Preview
Dubai Capitals missed their spot in the Qualifiers due to two losses against the MI Emirates in the group stage; however, they remain one of the top teams of the tournament with adequate firepower in their arsenal.
Jordan Cox has been their standout batter of the tournament, amassing 311 runs so far, and has been well complemented by the American wicket-keeper batter Shayan Jahangir, who has also surpassed the 300-run mark this season.
On the bowling front, they have the leading wicket-taker, Waqar Salamkheil, in their team, who has accounted for 17 batters in the group stage and has the knack of striking in key moments of the game.
Dubai Capitals Vs Abu Dhabi knight Riders, Eliminators Live Streaming
The Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, International League T20 2025-26 Eliminators will be played on Thursday, 1 January at 8:00PM IST.
The TV broadcast of the ILT20 2025 will be available on Zee Network in India. Meanwhile, live streaming of the tournament will be accessible through the Zee 5.