Al Wahda FC 0-0 Al-Ahli Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Saudi Club Seeks Momentum Ahead Of Round Of 16

Al-Ahli have a strong recent away record in AFC Champions League 2025-26 Elite. Photo: X/Al-Ahli Saudi Club

Al Wahda FC Vs Al-Ahli Live, AFC Champions League 2025-26 Elite: Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 group B match between Al Wahda FC and Al-Ahli Saudi FC at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Monday (February 9, 2026). Both teams, with 13 points apiece, have already sealed their knockout berths. Al Wahda have won their last three AFC Champions League matches at home, while Al-Ahli have a strong recent away record in the competition. Track the live score and updates from the Asian football match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Feb 2026, 07:35:52 pm IST Al Wahda FC Vs Al-Ahli Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Elsewhere... At Istiqlol Stadium in Fergana, Uzbekistan, hosts Nasaf Qarshi have taken the lead against Al-Shorta in the eighth minute, via Murodbek Rakhmatov. Nasaf stand eliminated from AFC Champions League 2025-26 Elite, while Al-Shorta are mathematically still in contention for a knockout spot.

9 Feb 2026, 07:19:43 pm IST Al Wahda FC Vs Al-Ahli Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Kick-Off! The match has begun at the Al Nahyan Stadium. Al-Ahli kicking from left to right and Al Wahda, in the opposite direction in the first half.

9 Feb 2026, 07:07:11 pm IST Al Wahda FC Vs Al-Ahli Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 7:15pm IST. The Al Wahda FC vs Al-Ahli, AFC Champions League 2025-26 Elite West Region match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. In Saudi Arabia, it will be shown on beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Shoof and in United Arab Emirates also on beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Shoof.