Al Wahda FC 0-0 Al-Ahli Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Saudi Club Seeks Momentum Ahead Of Round Of 16

At Istiqlol Stadium in Fergana, Uzbekistan, hosts Nasaf Qarshi have taken the lead against Al-Shorta in the eighth minute, via Murodbek Rakhmatov. Nasaf stand eliminated from AFC Champions League 2025-26 Elite, while Al-Shorta are mathematically still in contention for a knockout spot.
The match has begun at the Al Nahyan Stadium. Al-Ahli kicking from left to right and Al Wahda, in the opposite direction in the first half.
The match kicks off at 7:15pm IST. The Al Wahda FC vs Al-Ahli, AFC Champions League 2025-26 Elite West Region match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
In Saudi Arabia, it will be shown on beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Shoof and in United Arab Emirates also on beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Shoof.
Greetings and welcome everyone. We are building up to the start of the continental football clash between Al Wahda FC and Al-Ahli Saudi FC in Abu Dhabi. Stay with us for live updates.