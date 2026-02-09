Nasaf Qarshi 1-0 Al-Shorta Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Rakhmatov Puts Dragons Ahead

Al-Shorta players train ahead of their AFC Champions League 2025-26 Elite match against Nasaf Qarshi. Photo: X/Al Shorta

Nasaf Qarshi Vs Al-Shorta Live, AFC Champions League 2025-26 Elite: Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 group B match between Nasaf Qarshi and Al-Shorta at Istiqlol Stadium in Fergana, Uzbekistan on Monday (February 9, 2026). Nasaf stand eliminated from the competition, while Al-Shorta are mathematically still in contention for a knockout spot. Both teams have been in torrid recent form and the Iraqi club must win tonight to stay in the round of 16 race. Track the live score and updates from the Asian football match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Feb 2026, 07:33:48 pm IST Nasaf Qarshi Vs Al-Shorta Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Dragons Take Lead! Nasaf Qarshi have the opener as early as the eighth minute, via Murodbek Rakhmatov. Sharof Mukhitdinov heads in the assist, and Rakhmatov responds with a low right-footed strike.

9 Feb 2026, 07:17:23 pm IST Nasaf Qarshi Vs Al-Shorta Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Kick-Off! The match gets underway at Istiqlol Stadium. Nasaf kicking from right to left and Al-Shorta, the other way in the first half.

9 Feb 2026, 07:10:10 pm IST Nasaf Qarshi Vs Al-Shorta Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 7:15pm IST. The Nasaf Qarshi vs Al-Shorta, AFC Champions League 2025-26 Elite West Region match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. In Iraq, it will be shown on beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Shoof.