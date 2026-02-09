Nasaf Qarshi 1-0 Al-Shorta Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Rakhmatov Puts Dragons Ahead

Nasaf Qarshi Vs Al-Shorta Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Dragons Take Lead!
Nasaf Qarshi have the opener as early as the eighth minute, via Murodbek Rakhmatov. Sharof Mukhitdinov heads in the assist, and Rakhmatov responds with a low right-footed strike.
Nasaf Qarshi Vs Al-Shorta Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Kick-Off!
The match gets underway at Istiqlol Stadium. Nasaf kicking from right to left and Al-Shorta, the other way in the first half.
Nasaf Qarshi Vs Al-Shorta Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 7:15pm IST. The Nasaf Qarshi vs Al-Shorta, AFC Champions League 2025-26 Elite West Region match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
In Iraq, it will be shown on beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Shoof.
Nasaf Qarshi Vs Al-Shorta Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Hey There!
Good evening, football lovers. The continental football encounter between Nasaf Qarshi and Al-Shorta is coming up in Fergana, Uzbekistan and we will bring you the build-up and live updates from the match.