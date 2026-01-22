Afghanistan Vs West Indies Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Afghanistan vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Toss update, playing XIs, and live streaming details for the third T20 International between Afghanistan and West Indies on Thursday, 22 January at Dubai International Stadium

Outlook Sports Desk
Afghanistan Vs West Indies Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Captains Rashid Khan and Brandon King at the toss for the first T20 international between Afghanistan and West Indies in Dubai. Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
  • Afghanistan face West Indies in the third T20I of the series at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE

  • Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to field first

  • The series is already sealed by Afghanistan, making this a dead rubber, but both teams aim to use it as final preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026

Afghanistan and West Indies gear up for the third and final T20I of their series at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, 22 January. Get live streaming and toss information here.

With Afghanistan already having wrapped up the series with two convincing wins, this match is technically a dead rubber, but both teams will treat it as an important final run-out before the T20 World Cup 2026.

Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan have been in imperious form, posting 181/3 in the opening game to win by 38 runs and following it up with 189/4 in the second, taking a 2-0 lead with another comfortable 39-run victory.

Key contributions from batters like Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli, combined with tight, spin-driven bowling from Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Noor Ahmad, have made chasing a tough task for the West Indies on Dubai’s spin-friendly wickets.

Afghanistan vs West Indies LIVE Score, 3rd T20I

The West Indies, led by Brandon King and featuring returning players such as Shamar Joseph and Evin Lewis, have struggled to break Afghanistan’s rhythm.

Their batting inconsistencies have been exposed, but the series has given them valuable match practice ahead of the World Cup. While Afghanistan continue to assert their growing dominance in T20 cricket, the West Indies will be looking to end the series on a high note in the final encounter.

Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to field first against West Indies.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King(c), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Ramon Simmonds

Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming

The third T20I between Afghanistan and West Indies will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. However, the match will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.

