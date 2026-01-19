Afghanistan Vs West Indies Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Afghanistan playing three-match T20I series against West Indies
Series serves as valuable prep in the run-up to T20 World Cup
Afghans win toss, opt to bat against Windies
Afghanistan take on West Indies in the the opening match of their three-game T20I series, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday (January 19, 2026). Watch the cricket match live.
The series serves as valuable preparation for both teams in the run-up to next month's T20 World Cup. While the Afghans head straight into the 20-over showpiece after the series ends on January 22, the Windies will also visit South Africa for a three-match tour prior to their World Cup campaign.
Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Toss Update
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies.
Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi
West Indies: Brandon King (c), Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles (wk), Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales
Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Afghanistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I be telecast and live streamed?
The Afghanistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Squads
Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles (wk), Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Quentin Sampson, Gudakesh Motie, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Shamar Springer, Khary Pierre, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Joseph