Afghanistan Vs West Indies Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the first T20 international between Afghanistan and West Indies in Dubai: preview, toss update, playing XIs, live streaming information and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Afghanistan Vs West Indies Live Streaming, 1st T20I: Toss Update, Playing XIs
Captains Rashid Khan and Brandon King at the toss for the first T20 international between Afghanistan and West Indies in Dubai. Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Afghanistan playing three-match T20I series against West Indies

  • Series serves as valuable prep in the run-up to T20 World Cup

  • Afghans win toss, opt to bat against Windies

Afghanistan take on West Indies in the the opening match of their three-game T20I series, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday (January 19, 2026). Watch the cricket match live.

The series serves as valuable preparation for both teams in the run-up to next month's T20 World Cup. While the Afghans head straight into the 20-over showpiece after the series ends on January 22, the Windies will also visit South Africa for a three-match tour prior to their World Cup campaign.

Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Toss Update

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies.

ALSO READ: Afghanistan Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I

Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

West Indies: Brandon King (c), Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles (wk), Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Afghanistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I be telecast and live streamed?

Related Content
Related Content

The Afghanistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Squads

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Ishaq, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles (wk), Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Quentin Sampson, Gudakesh Motie, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Shamar Springer, Khary Pierre, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Joseph

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup: Target 188; Shaheens Start Steadily | PAK 157/2 (37)

  2. GG Vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2026: Unbeaten Royal Challengers Bengaluru Target Fifth Win Against Gujarat Giants

  3. Afghanistan Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I: Afghans Batting First In Dubai

  4. India Vs New Zealand, ODI Series: Gautam Gambhir's Report Card As Head Coach After Defeat Against NZ On Home Turf

  5. Australia's Tour Of Pakistan T20I Series: 17-Man Squad Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez, Australian Open: Serbian Dominates First-Round Match, Securing 100th Melbourne Triumph

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score: Djokovic Bags 100th AO Victory; Swiatek Into Next Round

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez Highlights, Australian Open 1st Round: Serb Clinches 100th AO Win

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan, Australian Open: Polish Star's Career Grand Slam Bid Starts With Comfortable Win

  5. Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan, AO 2026: Polish Star Seals Round Two Spot

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In 9 Days, Elephants Killed 22 In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa. Why Is Human–Elephant Conflict Rising?

  2. Iran Media Censorship: How State Control Shapes News, Internet, and Lives

  3. The Individual And Society In Kashmir: Revisiting The Idea Of The 'Great Man'

  4. Marriage and Its Many Refusals

  5. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Chile Declares Emergency As Wildfires Kill At Least 15

  2. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  3. Iran Verifies At Least 5,000 Deaths In Protests, Blames ‘Foreign-Backed Rioters’

  4. Anti-ICE Protesters Force Far-Right Group To Retreat At Minneapolis Rally

  5. Iran Weighs Phased Internet Revival After Week-Long Blackout Amid Protests

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  2. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

  3. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There

  4. Border 2 Advance Bookings Show Strong Traction In India And Overseas

  5. Leh Ladakh Earthquake: 5.7 Magnitude Tremor Strikes Region Today

  6. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

  7. BMC: Fractured Mandate Fuels Mayor Race Drama Amid Mahayuti’s Slim Majority

  8. To Join, Or Not to Join: India’s Dilemma Over Trump’s Gaza Peace Board Invitation