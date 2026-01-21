Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: AFG Eye Win Against WI

Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Hello!
Hello and welcome! We’re back with another live blog and it’s Afghanistan vs West Indies in action. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Get magazine delivered to your doorstepBuy on Amazon
Get latest issue delivered instantlyBuy on Blinkit
Only in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow & Kolkata
Hello and welcome! We’re back with another live blog and it’s Afghanistan vs West Indies in action. Stay tuned for all the live updates.