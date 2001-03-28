  1. HOME
Name: Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zadran

Born: 28 March 2001 in Khost Province, Afghanistan

Mujeeb Ur Rahman is an Afghan cricketer who plays for the Afghanistan National cricket team. He is a right-arm off-break bowler who plays for the Afghan national team across all formats. Rahman's cricketing journey began in the refugee camps in Pakistan, where he learned the game and honed his skills. He caught the attention of coaches and selectors with his ability to bowl off-spin with control and variations.

He made his List A debut for Speen Ghar Region in the 2017 Ghazi Amanullah Khan regional One Day Tournament. He made his Twenty20 debut for Boost Defenders in the 2017 Shpageeza Cricket League in September 2011. In November 2017, he was signed by the Comilla Victorians for the 2017-18 Bangladesh Premier League.

In January 2018, he was bought by the Kings XI Punjab in the 2018 IPL auction. In April 2018, he became the youngest cricketer to play in the Indian Premier League at the age of 17 years and 11 days.

In May 2018, he was signed by Hampshire County Cricket Club to play in the 2018 t20 Blast tournament in England. In September 2018, he was signed for the Nangarhar Leopards in the first edition of the Afghanistan Premier League.

In February 2019, he was signed by Middlesex County Cricket Club to play in the 2019 t20 Blast tournament in England. In November 2019, he was selected to play for the Cumilla Warriors in the 2019-20 Bangladesh Premier League. In February 2021, Mujeeb was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL auction ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League.

He was the leading wicket-taker in the 2017 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup with twenty wickets in five matches which helped Afghanistan win their maiden ACC Under-19 Cup title.

In December 2017, he was named in Afghanistan’s squad for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

In February 2018, the International Cricket Council named Mujeeb as one of the ten players to watch ahead of the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament.

In May 2018, he was named in Afghanistan’s squad for their inaugural Test match against India. In April 2019, he was named in Afghanistan’s squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Following the World Cup, the International Cricket Council named Mujeeb as the rising star of the squad.

In September 2021, he was named in Afghanistan’s squad for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In Afghanistan’s first match of the tournament against Scotland, Mujeeb took his first five-wicket haul in T20I cricket. With this, he became the first player to take a five-wicket haul in T20 World Cup debut.

