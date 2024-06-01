Cricket

T20 World Cup Warm-Up Wrap: Sri Lanka Beat Ireland; Afghanistan Excel Vs Scotland

At the Port of Spain in Trinidad, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman starred for Afghanistan in a commanding 55-run win over Scotland

T20WorldCup/X
Afghanistan beat Scotland in the T20 World Cup Warm Up match. Photo: T20WorldCup/X
info_icon

Dasun Shanaka produced a solid all-round performance, including bowling figures of 4/23, as former champions Sri Lanka overcame some jittery moments to down Ireland by 41 runs in their T20 World Cup warm-up game here. (More Cricket News)

Put in to bat at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, USA on Friday, Sri Lanka saw their batting misfire in the initial phases of the game.

They lost half of their side for 82 runs in 11 overs before managing to post a respectable 163/8.

All-rounders Wanindu Hasaranga (26), Angelo Mathews (32), and Shanaka (23) fired up the proceedings down the order to take them to a competitive total.

In reply, quick-fire knocks from Paul Stirling (21) and George Dockrell (17) were the bright spots in the initial stages of the Irish chase, but former skipper Shanaka swung the momentum with his medium pace bowling as Ireland were bowled out for 122 in 18.2 overs.

Sri Lanka will face South Africa in their opening match in New York on Monday, while Ireland will be up against India on Wednesday.

Afghanistan excel vs Scotland

At the Port of Spain in Trinidad, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman starred for Afghanistan in a commanding 55-run win over Scotland.

Having missed out on batting in the rain-hit warmup game against Oman, Afghanistan made the most of their encounter against Scotland.

Electing to bat, Afghanistan sent all-rounder Naib to open with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and the duo set them off to a blistering start.

Naib struck 20 runs off the second over of the innings, hitting two fours and two sixes against Brandon McMullen and top-scored for the Afghans with a 30-ball 69 (5x4, 6x6) that took the total to 178/8.

Azmatullah Omarzai also contributed with a solid 36-ball 48.

For Scotland, Chris Sole (3/35) and Bradley Currie (2/26) managed to stem the flow of runs by picking regular wickets.

Afghanistan then restricted their opponents for 123/9 with their spinners, led by Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/23 in 3 overs) and Rashid Khan (1/3 in 2 overs), taking control of the game.

Afghanistan open their T20 World Cup campaign against Uganda, while Scotland play England in Barbados on Tuesday.

Brief Scores:

At Lauderhill: Sri Lanka 163/8; 20 overs (Angelo Mathews 32 not out; Josh Little 2/45, Barry McCarthy 2/31) beat Ireland 122; 18.2 overs (Curtis Campher 26; Dasun Shanaka 4/23, Maheesh Theekshana 2/14, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/40) by 41 runs.

At Port of Spain: Afghanistan 178/8; 20 overs (Gulbadin Naib 69, Azmatullah Omarzai 48; Cris Sole 3/35, Bradley Currie 2/26) beat Scotland 123/9; 20 ovres (Mark Watt 34; Karim Janat 2/13, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2/23) by 55 runs.

