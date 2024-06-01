Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Five Bowlers To Look Out For

As they say, batters win you matches and bowlers win you tournaments. For the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, here are the five bowlers from different teams who are worthy of watching out for in the tournament

Jasprit Bumrah bowled Sunil Narine in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Jasprit Bumrah celebrating after taking a wicket in the IPL 2024. Photo: AP
The ninth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup will commence on Sunday, 2 June 2024 with the co-host United States of America taking on Canada in the opener at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas in the Group A match. (More Cricket News)

For the first time in the tournament history, 20 teams are participating in the group-stage matches. Eight out of those will move to the next round of the tournament, Super 8 where eight teams fight to qualify for the semi-finals and then the final will be played on 29 June 2024 in Barbados.

As the group-stage matches are about to start in a few days, here are five bowlers who can be the top five wicket-takers in the tournament and are worthy to look out for:

1. Jasprit Bumrah

Indian spearhead and one of the most lethal bowlers of the world cricket, Jasprit Bumrah is in fine form with the ball. Despite Mumbai Indians' horrendous run in the IPL 2024, Bumrah's bowling was top-notch. He managed to get 20 wickets in just 13 matches for MI with an impressive average of 16.80 and an economy of 6.48 which is excellent in a batter-dominated season.

He also took a fifer in the season against RCB. So, Bumrah is going to continue his good run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. His lethal Yorkers and slower deliveries will be very effective on slow pitches of the USA and West Indies.

2. Mitchell Starc

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc bounced back in the later half of the IPL 2024 season after leaking runs in the first half. He justified his price tag and played an important role in Kolkata Knight Riders' trophy win.

He took 17 wickets for KKR this season with an average of 26.11 and an economy of 10.61. His effective bowling and accurate line & length gained him success in the IPL 2024 and he will be eyeing to continue that in the T20 World Cup as well.

3. Kagiso Rabada

South Africa's ace bowling weapon, Kagiso Rabada will be a key factor in the Proteas' success in the T20 World Cup this year. He didn't have a very good season with Punjab Kings this year but he managed to get 11 wickets in as many matches for PBKS with an economy of 8.85 and an average of 33.81.

His 'smell the leather' bouncers and toe-crushing yorkers are going to be very helpful for South Africa in the USA and West Indies.

4. Rashid Khan

The Afghan captain is in fine form after returning from a major injury. His recent performance for the national side and his IPL team Gujarat Titans were not up to his standards but he will be eyeing to bounce back and make the most of the slow pitches in the USA and West Indies.

Afghanistan's performance in the 50-over cricket World Cup gained a lot of praise from all over the world and a lot will depend on his performance with the ball if his team want to do good in this multi-nation tournament as well.

5. Trent Boult

New Zealand's left-arm seamer Trent Boult has a knack for taking early wickets and putting the opposition under pressure from the start. His recent performance with the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 was commendable and helped RR reach playoffs.

He took 16 wickets in as many matches with an average of 27.68 and an economy of 8.30. His national side has some other good bowlers as well in the squad but the onus will be on him and if he performs, the chance of the Kiwi team's win increases.

