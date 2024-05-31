Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli Joins Indian Camp In USA, Doubtful For Warm-Up Match Against Bangladesh

Kohli's participation will depend on how he feels and if he is willing to have a hit against the Bangladesh side at the Nassau County Cricket Ground

virat kohli in indian kit X @mufaddal_vohra
Virat Kohli will be the cynosure of everyone's eyes at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X/ @mufaddal_vohra
info_icon

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has reportedly joined the team camp in New York ahead of their only warm-up fixture against Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup on Friday, May 21. Kohli has joined the team five days later, and could miss their tie against Najmul Hossain Shanto's men on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

"Virat Kohli has checked in at the team hotel and after a long flight, he would be taking rest," a senior BCCI source confirmed his arrival.

Having travelled for 16 hours to reach the 'Big Apple', his participation in the practice match will depend on how Kohli feels and if he is willing to have a hit against the Bangladesh side at the Nassau County Cricket Ground.

In the recently concluded IPL 2024, Kohli amassed 741 runs in 15 IPL games as he took away the Orange Cap. He doesn't need much match practice, and he will still get three quality net sessions before the first game against Ireland on June 5.

There was an optional training session on Friday morning in which Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube and Mohammed Siraj sweated it out under the guidance of the support staff.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be playing the T20 World Cup with their first match against Ireland on 5 June. - BCCI
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma, The Contrasting Duo Bound By Destiny

BY PTI

The team management and the BCCI have often made exceptions about Kohli linking up with the national team. He was also permitted a break before the South Africa Test series when he arrived in the 'Rainbow Nation' only to leave for the UK for personal reasons before rejoining the squad.

He missed the entirety of the England Test series at home in February-March for the birth of his second child.

Kohli has so far missed three sessions of training but if one goes by what the team management feels, they understand that the legend knows his stuff and his routines won't be tinkered with.

India's first match in the T20 World Cup is against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Fans and team management will hope that their star batter will be fit and raring to go for the team's tournament opener in New York.

(With PTI inputs)

