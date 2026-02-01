No IND Vs PAK Match At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Read Pakistan Statement

Pakistan government announces boycott of India match at T20 World Cup
Team will however compete in rest of its games in Sri Lanka
Decision being perceived as a political protest following Bangladesh’s removal
The Pakistan government on Sunday (February 1, 2026) announced that their national team will boycott the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, slated for February 15 in Colombo. The team will however compete in the rest of its games at the 20-over showpiece, in Sri Lanka.
"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," a tweet from the Government of Pakistan's official X handle read.
Though no reason was specified for the decision, it is being perceived as a political protest following Bangladesh’s removal from the T20 World Cup after the International Cricket Council (ICC) turned down its request to relocate matches from India to Sri Lanka on security grounds. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had earlier stated that it would reassess its participation after that decision, in solidarity with Bangladesh.
The latest development follows days of speculation around Pakistan's participation in the marquee event, which is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and comes amid increased political tensions in the sub-continent.
The India vs Pakistan encounter is the most-awaited fixture of any ICC event, drawing the highest global eyeballs, sponsorship interest and broadcast revenues. Its boycott is likely to pose logistical and regulatory challenges for the ICC, which has built much of the tournament’s scheduling, marketing and commercial strategy around the big-ticket clash.
A walkover would hand full points to India, and the ICC also holds the authority to impose financial penalties on the PCB.
Pakistan are to commence their campaign against Netherlands on February 7, followed by games against the United States on February 10 and Namibia on February 18. All matches will be played at the SSC Ground in Colombo.
The standoff originated from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's directive to release Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman from Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. The Bangladesh Cricket Board retaliated by refusing to send its team to India, which led to ICC's decision to boot Bangladesh out of the tournament.
The global governing body replaced Bangladesh with Scotland, a move that evoked strong reactions from Pakistan's cricketing and political firmament, despite several former Pakistan players and officials advised against taking any decision that can affect the country's cricket. Meanwhile, the PCB or Pakistan government haven't made it clear as to what happens if Pakistan and India collide in the knockout stages of the competition.