Pakistan Boycotts India Match In ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Faces Possible ICC Sanctions

Pakistan will not play its February 15 T20 World Cup group match against India despite taking part in the rest of the tournament.
The ICC has warned the PCB of sanctions, including financial penalties, over the boycott decision.
The move follows Bangladesh’s removal from the event after the ICC rejected its security-related venue request.
Pakistan on Sunday announced it will boycott its marquee men’s T20 World Cup group-stage match against India, even as the government cleared the national side’s participation in the remainder of the tournament starting February 7, a decision that could have far-reaching sporting and financial consequences.
According to PTI, the decision was communicated through an official government statement posted on social media. “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India,” the statement said.
The move is widely being viewed as a political protest linked to Bangladesh’s removal from the tournament after the ICC declined its request to shift matches from India to Sri Lanka on security grounds. Pakistan has cited solidarity with Bangladesh as the reason behind its stand, PTI reported.
The ICC questioned the Pakistan government’s decision and warned that the boycott could invite punitive action. “The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of,” the global body said in a statement.
“While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan,” it added.
Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said it would reassess its participation in the tournament after Bangladesh was removed, stating that the decision showed solidarity with the neighbouring nation. Reported PTI, the government has now formally allowed the team to take part in the event but barred it from playing the February 15 fixture against India, scheduled to be held in Colombo.
The India-Pakistan clash is considered the most anticipated fixture of any ICC event, attracting peak global viewership, sponsorship interest and broadcast revenues. The host broadcaster is likely to suffer advertisement revenue losses estimated between Rs 200 crore and Rs 250 crore, as a 10-second commercial slot for the match can cost up to Rs 40 lakh.
In cricketing terms, a boycott would result in a walkover for India. As per playing conditions, the opposition team must be present on the field for the coin toss to be awarded a walkover. The Indian team is expected to travel to Sri Lanka, with Suryakumar Yadav walking out for the toss. Once Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha does not appear, the match referee will award two points to India.
However, the ICC retains the authority to impose financial penalties on the PCB. PTI reported that potential sanctions could also include docking of World Test Championship points, no movement in ICC rankings, top member nations refusing to tour Pakistan, and possible restrictions on player participation in the Pakistan Super League.
Pakistan are scheduled to begin their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7, followed by matches against the USA on February 10 and Namibia on February 18. All their group matches are set to be played at the SSC ground in Colombo.
A source close to the PCB said the Board chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, will address the media soon. “What will be interesting to see is what reason the PCB gives for the government denying them permission to play India on February 15 and whether it was a unilateral government decision or the PCB was on board as well,” the source said.
The current stand-off stems from the ICC’s decision to remove Bangladesh from the tournament after it refused to accept security assurances for hosting matches in India and sought a complete relocation of its fixtures to Sri Lanka. The ICC rejected the request and replaced Bangladesh with Scotland, triggering strong reactions within Pakistan’s cricketing and political circles.
According to PTI, several former Pakistan players and officials have advised against taking steps that could harm the country’s cricketing interests. Neither the PCB nor the government has clarified what course of action would be taken if India and Pakistan were to meet in the knock-out stages.
Matches between India and Pakistan in ICC events and Asia Cups are regarded as a major source of revenue for broadcasters and the global governing body. In last year’s Asia Cup, the two teams faced each other three times in the UAE.