Kabhi Haan, Kabhi Naa: Pakistan Shift Stand, Withdraw India Match Boycott Amid 'Protecting Spirit Of Cricket' Claim

The Pakistan government's announcement followed Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam's request to play the big-ticket ICC T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against India, scheduled to be held in Colombo on February 15

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match On Pakistan Government Withdraws Boycott - Latest Update
India and Pakistan did not shake hands in their three face-offs during the Asia Cup T20 in 2025. Photo: AP
The Pakistan government officially withdrew its boycott of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, late on Monday (February 9, 2026). This decision has been taken with the "aim of protecting spirit of cricket", the government's statement noted.

"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup," the statement read.

The decision followed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam's request to play the big-ticket fixture against India, scheduled to be held in Colombo on February 15.

"The Government further noted the statement by BCB President, Mr. Amin ul Islam. The profound gratitude expressed by our brotherly nation is received with great warmth. Pakistan reaffirms that it stands shoulder to shoulder with Bangladesh.

"This evening, the Prime Minister held a telephone call with H.E. Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka. During their warm and friendly conversation, they recalled that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had always stood shoulder to shoulder, especially during challenging times. The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to amicably resolve the current impasse," the statement further read.

Bangladesh have been ousted from the tournament for refusing to play in India, citing security concerns.

Earlier, Islam issued a statement in Dhaka, expressing his gratitude towards Pakistan for supporting his nation but requested that the team compete in the high-profile game for the greater good of cricket. "We are deeply moved by Pakistan's efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish," Islam said in a statement.

"Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket eco system," he added.

Soon after, the ICC issued a statement of its own in Dubai, saying that it would not be penalising Bangladesh for its refusal to play in India. The country was ultimately replaced by Scotland in the tournament roster.

"It is agreed that no financial, sporting or administrative penalty will be imposed on Bangladesh Cricket Board in relation to the current matter," stated a press release from the world body.

"It is acknowledged that BCB retains the right to approach the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), should it choose to do so. This right exists under current ICC regulations and remains intact," it added. Further, the ICC also agreed to give the hosting rights of a global event to Bangladesh between 2028 and 2031.

PTI reported that during his meeting with ICC deputy chair Imran Khawaja on Sunday, Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi had made a few demands, including resumption of Indo-Pak bilateral cricket and a tri-series involving Bangladesh, to offset the losses that the BCB has incurred following their removal from the global event. The status of those demands is unclear as of now.

