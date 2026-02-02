T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns PCB Of Serious Consequences Over Possible India Match Boycott

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued a firm warning to the Pakistan Cricket Board after Pakistan’s government announced that its national team would boycott the February 15 group-stage fixture against India at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Taking note of the statement issued by the Pakistan government instructing its national team of boycotting the T20 World Cup group league game against India in Colombo on February 15, the ICC said such a move was incompatible with the basic principles of a world event where all qualified sides are expected to compete under a common schedule.

“While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms,” the world body said in a strongly-worded statement.

ICC Flags Integrity Concerns, Warns PCB of Long-Term Impact on Pakistan Cricket

The ICC stressed that its events are founded on “sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness” and any deviation from full participation would undermine the “spirit and sanctity” of its competitions.

Significantly, the apex body cautioned the PCB to weigh the long-term repercussions of such a stance on cricket in Pakistan itself.

“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of,” the statement read, making it clear that the matter could affect Pakistan’s standing within the international framework.

Without directly challenging Islamabad’s directive, the ICC stated: "While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan."

The ICC stressed that its priority is ensuring the T20 World Cup runs smoothly, adding that protecting the tournament is a shared duty of all member boards.

“The ICC’s priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB."

"It also expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders,” it added.

The situation has sparked worries about a potential violation of membership commitments and commercial contracts, as broadcasters and other participating countries are expected to demand clarification soon.

For the PCB, the issue puts both its role in the tournament and its standing within the ICC framework at risk.

Published At:
