Los Angeles Lakers Vs Denver Nuggets, NBA 2026: Luka Doncic’s Masterclass Lead Lakers To Hard Fought Victory – In Pics

Luka Doncic delivered a masterclass as the Los Angeles Lakers edged the Denver Nuggets 127-125 in a thrilling overtime encounter at Crypto.com Arena. Doncic secured the victory with a 17-foot fadeaway jumper with just 0.5 seconds remaining, finishing with a triple-double of 30 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds. Austin Reaves was equally pivotal, forcing overtime by intentionally missing a free throw and hitting a stunning putback floater in the final seconds of regulation. Despite Nikola Jokic’s 24-point triple-double and Aaron Gordon’s 27 points, Denver couldn’t stop the Lakers' five-game winning streak.

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NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) gestures after the team defeats the Denver Nuggets in an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong
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NBA: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, right, drives to the basket as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong
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NBA Basketball Game: Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, dives for the loose ball past Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong
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NBA Basketball Game: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, left, drives to the basket as Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong
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NBA Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, drives to the basket as Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong
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NBA Basketball: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots as Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong
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NBA 2025-26: Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart, left, gestures after scoring a basket during the overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong
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NBA 2025-26: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong
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Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, right, shoots as Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones, left, defends during the overtime of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong
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Basketball: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, right, gestures after scoring a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Kyusung Gong
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