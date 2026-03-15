Los Angeles Lakers Vs Denver Nuggets, NBA 2026: Luka Doncic’s Masterclass Lead Lakers To Hard Fought Victory – In Pics
Luka Doncic delivered a masterclass as the Los Angeles Lakers edged the Denver Nuggets 127-125 in a thrilling overtime encounter at Crypto.com Arena. Doncic secured the victory with a 17-foot fadeaway jumper with just 0.5 seconds remaining, finishing with a triple-double of 30 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds. Austin Reaves was equally pivotal, forcing overtime by intentionally missing a free throw and hitting a stunning putback floater in the final seconds of regulation. Despite Nikola Jokic’s 24-point triple-double and Aaron Gordon’s 27 points, Denver couldn’t stop the Lakers' five-game winning streak.
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