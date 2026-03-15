Miami Heat Vs Orlando Magic, NBA 2026: Paolo Banchero’s Dominant Performance Helps Orlando Register 7th Consecutive Win
Paolo Banchero delivered a dominant 27-point performance as the Orlando Magic defeated the Miami Heat 121-117 at the Kaseya Cente. The victory was historic, marking a 5-0 season-series sweep for Orlando, a feat rarely seen in this intrastate rivalry. Desmond Bane supported the charge with 21 points, helping the Magic snap Miami’s seven-game winning streak and move into fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Miami’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the Heat with 22 points off the bench, while Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell each added 20. Despite a late fourth-quarter surge that brought the Heat within two points in the final seconds, Orlando’s early 22-point lead proved insurmountable. The Magic’s +17 rebounding advantage ultimately secured their seventh consecutive win.
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