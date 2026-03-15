Miami Heat Vs Orlando Magic, NBA 2026: Paolo Banchero’s Dominant Performance Helps Orlando Register 7th Consecutive Win

Paolo Banchero delivered a dominant 27-point performance as the Orlando Magic defeated the Miami Heat 121-117 at the Kaseya Cente. The victory was historic, marking a 5-0 season-series sweep for Orlando, a feat rarely seen in this intrastate rivalry. Desmond Bane supported the charge with 21 points, helping the Magic snap Miami’s seven-game winning streak and move into fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Miami’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the Heat with 22 points off the bench, while Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell each added 20. Despite a late fourth-quarter surge that brought the Heat within two points in the final seconds, Orlando’s early 22-point lead proved insurmountable. The Magic’s +17 rebounding advantage ultimately secured their seventh consecutive win.

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NBA: Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic
Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) and Miami Heat Kel'el Ware (7) defend Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rhona Wise
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NBA: Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat
Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) defends Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rhona Wise
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NBA Basketball Game: Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter (2) fouls Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rhona Wise
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NBA Basketball Game: Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots over Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rhona Wise
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NBA Basketball: Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic
Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) shoots around Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda (93) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rhona Wise
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NBA Basketball: Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., right, defends Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson,left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rhona Wise
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NBA 2025-26: Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) fouls Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rhona Wise
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NBA 2025-26: Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat
Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) defends Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rhona Wise
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Basketball: Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) defends Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rhona Wise
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Basketball: Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat
Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell, left, defends Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rhona Wise
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