Miami Heat Vs Orlando Magic, NBA 2026: Paolo Banchero’s Dominant Performance Helps Orlando Register 7th Consecutive Win

Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) and Miami Heat Kel'el Ware (7) defend Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rhona Wise

1/9 Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) defends Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rhona Wise





2/9 Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter (2) fouls Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rhona Wise





3/9 Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots over Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rhona Wise





4/9 Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) shoots around Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda (93) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rhona Wise





5/9 Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., right, defends Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson,left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rhona Wise





6/9 Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) fouls Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rhona Wise





7/9 Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) defends Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rhona Wise





8/9 Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) defends Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rhona Wise





9/9 Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell, left, defends Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rhona Wise





