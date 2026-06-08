INDIA Bloc Meet Today: Opposition Parties To Redraw Strategy Amid TMC, DMK Setbacks

INDIA bloc parties are meeting in Delhi to redraw strategy against the BJP ahead of future elections.
The meeting comes amid internal tensions after recent defeats suffered by the TMC and DMK.
CPI(M) may seek clarification from Congress over Kerala poll allegations, while TMC is expected to raise Bengal-related issues.
At least 23 parties of the opposition INDIA bloc are scheduled to meet in New Delhi on Monday to chalk out a fresh political strategy against the BJP amid shifting power dynamics following recent Assembly election setbacks for key regional allies.
The meeting, scheduled at the Constitution Club at 12 noon, is expected to focus on rebuilding coordination within the alliance ahead of upcoming state elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.
Top opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Uddhav Thackeray are expected to attend.
INDIA Bloc Faces Internal Strains After Poll Setbacks
The meeting comes amid growing tensions within the opposition alliance after electoral defeats suffered by the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu.
While the DMK is unlikely to attend the meeting after its fallout with the Congress in Tamil Nadu, the Aam Aadmi Party has already distanced itself publicly from the bloc.
At the same time, discussions are underway over the possible inclusion of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) into the opposition alliance.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said 23 parties had confirmed participation in the “INDIA janbandhan” meeting and asserted that the alliance remained united despite differences.
TMC, CPI(M) Likely To Raise Key Issues
The recent defeat of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal is expected to feature prominently during discussions, with the party likely to raise concerns over alleged attacks on its leaders in the state.
TMC MP Derek O'Brien said parties were meeting “with a common purpose and clear intent”.
Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is expected to seek clarification from the Congress over allegations that the Left had an understanding with the BJP during the Kerala Assembly elections.
CPI(M) general secretary M. A. Baby has reportedly written to Kharge, saying such accusations were inconsistent with the spirit of opposition unity.
The BJP, however, attacked the opposition alliance over the reported differences. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed the alliance lacked unity and direction