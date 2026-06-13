CPI(M) committed to INDIA bloc's fight against BJP, RSS: MA Baby

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby on Saturday said the party remains committed to the INDIA bloc's broader political and ideological fight against the BJP and the RSS.
Responding to a question on whether a third front with the CPI(M) as a constituent could emerge in national politics, Baby said the party's political position was clearly outlined in the resolution adopted at its last party Congress.
He said the resolution states that the foremost task is to defeat the BJP, which is controlled by the RSS, a fascist organisation.
"To achieve that, the broadest possible unity of political parties and social forces should be built. From that perspective, the CPI(M) believes that cooperation is necessary even with parties such as the Congress, with whom we have many political differences, when it comes to advancing this common political struggle," he said.
At the same time, he said the political struggle alone was not sufficient and a battle must also be waged on the cultural and ideological fronts, as well as in all spheres where the RSS advances its agenda.
"Therefore, the CPI(M) remains committed to moving forward with struggles and initiatives associated with the INDIA bloc while pursuing this broader political and ideological fight," he said.
Asked whether the issue of the DMK moving away from the INDIA bloc was discussed at a recent alliance meeting, Baby said Rahul Gandhi's position was not very clear.
Similarly, before the Assembly election, the Congress leadership had negotiated with the DMK regarding a Rajya Sabha seat.
"The Congress does not have sufficient strength in the Assembly on its own to elect a Rajya Sabha member. There is no doubt about that. Yet, by standing with the DMK, it secured a Rajya Sabha seat. By contesting as part of the DMK-led alliance, it also won Assembly seats," he said.
"The Congress has enjoyed the generosity, care and consideration extended by the DMK to the fullest," Baby added.
Referring to the political developments following the Assembly election, he said when the question of TVK forming the government arose, the CPI(M) and CPI took the position that, as the party with the highest number of seats, TVK should be invited to form the government.
"The CPI(M), CPI and VCK adopted that position after informing the DMK leadership. However, the Congress, without saying a word to the DMK, acted differently. The reason is that it wants ministerial positions. There are two ministers from the Congress, and those ministers became ministers because they were elected with votes secured as part of the DMK alliance," he said.
He alleged that the Congress was displaying an "excessive hunger" for power.
"The kind of greed depicted in OV Vijayan's novel Dharmapuranam is what we see in the Congress now. Such an attitude is not in keeping with democratic culture. That is all I have to say," Baby said.