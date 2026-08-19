One Dead, 5 Injured As Truck's Gas Cylinder Explodes At CNG Station In Delhi

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One Dead, Five Injured After Truck Cylinder Explodes During CNG Refilling In Delhi’s Tikri Kalan

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A CNG station File Photo | Photo: PTI

One person died and five were injured after the gas cylinder of a truck exploded while it was being refilled at a CNG station in outer Delhi's Tikri Kalan on Wednesday, police said.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call regarding the incident at 3.37 PM, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an officer said.

The six people, who were standing near the truck when the explosion took place, were rushed to the hospital, the DFS officer said. Police said the exact cause of the explosion was not immediately known.

Further details are awaited.

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