Three Women Journalists Allege Sexual Harassment By Delhi Police During Protest, Probe Launched

Three women journalists have accused police personnel of sexual harassment while covering Saturday’s protest near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Delhi Police said on Sunday that their complaints were being transferred to the Crime Branch for a “fair and impartial enquiry”.
The allegations concern police action during demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Journalist Alleges Assault By ACP
One journalist alleged that an assistant commissioner of police sexually assaulted her while she was recording the police action. She said the officer touched her inappropriately and pushed her away.
The journalist said she and others subsequently approached a police station to seek registration of a case, but alleged that her complaint was not registered immediately, as reported by NDTV.
Acknowledging the complaints on X, Delhi Police said: “On 03-10-26, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. New Delhi District has received their complaints.”
Police said the complaints were being transferred to the Crime Branch at Kamla Market.
“Same are transferred to Crime Branch for fair and impartial enquiry,” the department added.
Press Council Seeks Action
The Press Council of India expressed “shock and dismay” over the treatment of journalists and called for action on the complaint.
“Behaviour of this kind cannot be normalised in a democracy. Journalists must be allowed to work freely, without fear, and document those who gather to raise various issues. That this is not being allowed even at the heart of the national capital does not bode well for the trajectory of media freedom in India,” it said.
“The Delhi Police must immediately act on the female journalist's complaint and ensure that it gives media persons the space to do their jobs without having to face aggression and threats,” the statement added.
Rahul Gandhi Questions Amit Shah
On Saturday, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi demanded answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, pointing out that Delhi Police falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
“A female journalist has accused a police officer of misconduct at Jantar Mantar. For hours, hundreds of journalists have been sitting there with just one demand: that an FIR be registered. Isn't that the police's basic duty? They haven't even done that,” Gandhi wrote in Hindi on X.
He also alleged that hundreds of people had been taken into custody, women protesters faced misconduct, cameras were snatched and journalists were dragged.
“Amit Shah ji, where are you? You have to answer for this,” he said.
Delhi Police detained several All India Students’ Association (AISA) members during Saturday’s demonstration near Jantar Mantar, ANI reported.
According to the report, protesters including AISA president Neha Bora and senior advocates Prashant Bhushan and Kapil Sibal attempted to cross police barricades and move forward.
Separately, police registered at least three FIRs in connection with the October 2 mass protest near Jantar Mantar. Two were lodged at Parliament Street police station and one at Connaught Place police station, ANI reported.