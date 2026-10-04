Three Women Journalists Allege Sexual Harassment By Delhi Police During Protest, Probe Launched

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
Published at:

A journalist alleged that an assistant commissioner of police sexually assaulted her while she was recording the police action. She said the officer touched her inappropriately and pushed her away

image Prefer on Google
CJP protest Delhi today live CJP protest Jantar Mantar live updates Sexual Harrasement
Delhi Police has detained more than 500 protesters during the protest Photo: SURESH K PANDEY

Three women journalists have accused police personnel of sexual harassment while covering Saturday’s protest near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Delhi Police said on Sunday that their complaints were being transferred to the Crime Branch for a “fair and impartial enquiry”.

The allegations concern police action during demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Journalist Alleges Assault By ACP

One journalist alleged that an assistant commissioner of police sexually assaulted her while she was recording the police action. She said the officer touched her inappropriately and pushed her away.

The journalist said she and others subsequently approached a police station to seek registration of a case, but alleged that her complaint was not registered immediately, as reported by NDTV.

Acknowledging the complaints on X, Delhi Police said: “On 03-10-26, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. New Delhi District has received their complaints.”

Police said the complaints were being transferred to the Crime Branch at Kamla Market.

“Same are transferred to Crime Branch for fair and impartial enquiry,” the department added.

Related Content
CJP Protest Updates: All Delhi Metro Stations Back In Service - X
Delhi Police has detained more than 500 protesters, including AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj. - SURESH K PANDEY
People stage a protest against the CEC near the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. Political parties and members of AISA, SFI, NSUI and other student bodies are protesting to demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and mass deletion of voters. - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
Delhi Metro Shuts 12 Stations Amid Protest, Saurav Das Says ‘People Will Come' - | Photo: PTI
Jantar Mantar Protest Row: 3 FIRs Registered Over Demonstrations Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

By Outlook News Desk

Press Council Seeks Action

The Press Council of India expressed “shock and dismay” over the treatment of journalists and called for action on the complaint.

“Behaviour of this kind cannot be normalised in a democracy. Journalists must be allowed to work freely, without fear, and document those who gather to raise various issues. That this is not being allowed even at the heart of the national capital does not bode well for the trajectory of media freedom in India,” it said.

“The Delhi Police must immediately act on the female journalist's complaint and ensure that it gives media persons the space to do their jobs without having to face aggression and threats,” the statement added.

CJP Protest Updates: All Delhi Metro Stations Back In Service

By Saher Hiba Khan

Rahul Gandhi Questions Amit Shah

On Saturday, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi demanded answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, pointing out that Delhi Police falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“A female journalist has accused a police officer of misconduct at Jantar Mantar. For hours, hundreds of journalists have been sitting there with just one demand: that an FIR be registered. Isn't that the police's basic duty? They haven't even done that,” Gandhi wrote in Hindi on X.

He also alleged that hundreds of people had been taken into custody, women protesters faced misconduct, cameras were snatched and journalists were dragged.

“Amit Shah ji, where are you? You have to answer for this,” he said.

CJP Announces October 10 Jantar Mantar Protest If Gyanesh Kumar Does Not Resign

By Outlook News Desk

Delhi Police detained several All India Students’ Association (AISA) members during Saturday’s demonstration near Jantar Mantar, ANI reported.

According to the report, protesters including AISA president Neha Bora and senior advocates Prashant Bhushan and Kapil Sibal attempted to cross police barricades and move forward.

Separately, police registered at least three FIRs in connection with the October 2 mass protest near Jantar Mantar. Two were lodged at Parliament Street police station and one at Connaught Place police station, ANI reported.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories