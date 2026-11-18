Imagine a resident who steps out of her home to find garbage burning at the end of her street. She takes photographs, records the location and files a complaint. She receives a complaint number and waits. Days later, the garbage is still burning. She follows up, only to discover that the matter has been transferred to another department—marked resolved without an effective remedy or left pending. Eventually, she is asked to report it again.
For that resident, air pollution is not a policy debate. It is a daily failure of governance. As mothers, parents, citizens campaigning for clean air, we have watched governments announce action plans, convene expert committees and organise roundtable discussions while the sources of pollution remain stubbornly visible in our neighbourhoods. The problem is not that India lacks policies or institutions. It is that their presence on paper does not reliably translate into action on the ground. The question we must ask is simple: if pollution is a public health emergency, why does addressing it still depend so heavily on the persistence of an ordinary citizen? The enforcement gap is particularly stark when we look at criminal accountability. An October 2025 report—analysing the National Crime Records Bureau data for 2023—found that Delhi had registered zero cases under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, despite facing recurring air pollution emergencies.
Zero first information reports (FIRs) under a particular law do not prove that no enforcement action was taken under other laws. Nor does every pollution complaint automatically constitute a criminal offence. But the figures raise an uncomfortable question: are we adequately investigating serious violations, documenting evidence and pursuing prosecution where warranted?
For ordinary citizens, the process can be daunting. A complaint about illegal tree felling, construction dust, waste burning or industrial emissions may involve the police, municipal authorities, the forest department and pollution-control agencies. Citizens are expected to navigate different jurisdictions and procedures, often without knowing which authority has the power to act. If the police decline to register an FIR, further remedies may involve approaching senior police officers or a magistrate. This is a significant burden for someone who simply wants an environmental violation stopped.
Pollution control agencies, including the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), cannot leave enforcement to citizens. Their statutory responsibilities include monitoring compliance, issuing directions and pursuing appropriate legal action. When a violation warrants prosecution, evidence must be collected and the process initiated. Environmental compensation and administrative penalties also need to be imposed and recovered effectively. Repeated violations must have consequences.
The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) offers another measure of the distance between policy ambition and outcomes. In its January 2026 assessment, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air found that only 23 of 130 NCAP cities achieved the revised target of a 40 per cent reduction in PM10 concentrations. Of the 100 cities with adequate monitoring data, 23 recorded an increase in PM10 levels, while 68 of the 77 cities reporting a reduction still exceeded national standards. The assessment also found that 28 cities lacked continuous ambient air-quality monitoring stations.
The financial picture is equally revealing. Of the Rs 13,415 crore released under the NCAP and the 15th Finance Commission funding since the programme began, Rs 9,929 crore had been utilised, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. That is approximately 74 per cent. More importantly, expenditure does not automatically translate into cleaner air. We must ask whether spending is directed towards the principal sources of pollution in each city, whether projects are completed on time and whether the results are independently measured.
Consider staffing. In May 2025, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee had 189 vacancies against 344 sanctioned posts, according to reporting based on information submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Recruitment subsequently reduced the shortfall. A CPCB report submitted to the NGT in April 2026 stated that 52 posts were still vacant as of April 1.
The improvement matters, but so does the larger lesson. Pollution regulators need adequate numbers of environmental engineers, scientists, inspectors and legal personnel. They need functioning monitoring equipment, inspection vehicles, laboratory capacity and training in evidence collection and prosecution. Municipal bodies need staff who can routinely address waste burning, unpaved roads and construction dust. Every department seems to be struggling with a combination of vacancies, inadequate resources, insufficient training or a lack of equipment.
What Should be Done
At the neighbourhood level, accountability should be much more visible. Every ward-level pollution complaint portal should display the responsible ward officer’s name and official contact details, along with the names of the relevant local MLA and district magistrate or deputy commissioner. Each complaint should show its location, registration date, the department responsible, action taken, deadline, before-and-after photographs—which is being done, but rarely—and the reason for any delay. Unresolved complaints and repeat violations should remain visible in the public domain, while protecting the complainant’s personal information.
Delhi’s existing grievance systems and its procedures for reporting tree-related offences offer starting points for a more transparent model. But a complaint should not be marked resolved simply because an official has uploaded a response. Closure must mean that the violation has been corrected, and wherever necessary, independently verified. Citizens must have a straightforward way to challenge a closure that does not reflect reality.
The same accountability must extend across departments. Delhi’s pollution cannot be addressed by the municipal corporation alone, or by the CAQM issuing directions to agencies that then work in isolation. Within the city, waste management, road maintenance, traffic, construction, industry, urban development and tree protection must work together. A garbage fire may require municipal intervention, investigation of the person responsible and action by the pollution regulator. A construction site may involve the building authority, contractor and the environmental regulator. One department’s delay must not become another’s excuse.
Beyond Delhi, the airshed approach must bring neighbouring states and the National Capital Region into coordinated action. Pollution travels across administrative boundaries, but the responsibility often stops with them. Both interdepartmental coordination within a city and regional cooperation across states need clear timelines, shared data and officials named and held accountable for delivery.
We must also change what our roundtable discussions measure. Instead of counting meetings and announcements, governments should report how many pollution hotspots were eliminated, how many repeat violations were penalised, how many complaints were independently verified, how much funding was effectively spent and whether people’s exposure actually declined. These results should be publicly available and reviewed regularly.
The real test of clean air policy is not how many meetings are held or how many action plans are released. It is whether the garbage stops burning, construction dust is controlled, illegal tree felling is prevented, polluters face consequences and neighbourhoods become healthier places to live. That requires boots on the ground, trained personnel, functioning equipment, coordinated departments, transparent spending and accountability that citizens can see.
(Views expressed are personal)
Bhavreen Kandhari is an environmental justice campaigner and co-founder of Warrior Moms