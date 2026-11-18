For that resident, air pollution is not a policy debate. It is a daily failure of governance. As mothers, parents, citizens campaigning for clean air, we have watched governments announce action plans, convene expert committees and organise roundtable discussions while the sources of pollution remain stubbornly visible in our neighbourhoods. The problem is not that India lacks policies or institutions. It is that their presence on paper does not reliably translate into action on the ground. The question we must ask is simple: if pollution is a public health emergency, why does addressing it still depend so heavily on the persistence of an ordinary citizen? The enforcement gap is particularly stark when we look at criminal accountability. An October 2025 report—analysing the National Crime Records Bureau data for 2023—found that Delhi had registered zero cases under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, despite facing recurring air pollution emergencies.