Wearing woollen mittens and bunny caps, schoolbags slung across our shoulders, my sister and I would set off for school on the pillion of my father’s Bajaj Chetak. Nobody particularly relished being pulled out of bed on those cold Delhi mornings. But once outdoors, winter revealed its small pleasures. We would blow clouds of mist from our mouths, sometimes with a pencil between our lips, pretending to be smokers. On mornings when the sun refused to appear, the cold seemed to penetrate the very bones. Yet, save for a few particularly bitter days, the afternoons were pleasant. Lunch breaks and the weekly games period brought enough warmth and activity to make amends for the morning’s biting wind.
Delhi winters have long found their way into Bollywood melodies, literature and popular poetry. Those who have experienced them carry their memory for years, sometimes for a lifetime. To call Delhi’s winter a four-month-long enchantment might invite accusations of romantic excess. Yet, I suspect this nostalgia is shared by many who grew up in the city during the 1990s. There was something almost magical about those winters. Even the most ordinary rituals of childhood acquired a certain charm when wrapped in the season’s cold embrace.
Alas, that Delhi is lost, and with it, much of the romance of its winters.
My seven-year-old daughter has inherited a very different city. She has grown up witnessing perhaps the most dystopian consequence of a civilisation in a hurry to develop, but reluctant to reckon with the cost of its progress. Children of her generation no longer step out into winter mornings to watch their breath turn into little clouds. They inhale a haze that irritates their respiratory systems, leaving them with persistent coughs, phlegm and runny noses, and sending them repeatedly to doctors. Nebulisers and antibiotics have become familiar companions of childhood illnesses. Bronchitis—once an occasional medical concern—has become an unsettling reality for many families.
There is a profound irony in this transformation. Our children will never be nostalgic about the winters.
Delhi is Choking
Delhi and its neighbouring regions are choking. Governments of every political persuasion have failed to offer an answer commensurate with the scale of the crisis. We have become remarkably proficient at explaining the problem, distributing blame and discovering reasons for our helplessness. What we have not learnt, apparently, is how to resolve it.
Some regard pollution as the inevitable price of development. Others place the entire burden of responsibility on the affluent, who refuse to give up their private cars. But asking people to abandon their cars while offering them little beyond metro rails is a convenient exercise in moralising. The contrast with several wealthier European societies is instructive. People with considerably greater purchasing power routinely use public transport, not because they cannot afford private cars, but because the system makes it a sensible choice. The difference is not necessarily in people’s willingness to give up private vehicles; it is in the availability of an alternative worth choosing.
The point is to recognise that personal choices are shaped by the systems within which people live. A society cannot make inadequate public infrastructure a private inconvenience and then blame its citizens for finding individual solutions.
A country divided by political loyalties finds it difficult even to unite around the elementary demand for clean air.
We take immense pride in the antiquity of our civilisation, its philosophical traditions and its reverence for nature. Many of our older customs were rooted in an understanding, however imperfect, that human life was inseparable from the natural world. Trees were worshipped, rivers were accorded sacred status and the elements that sustained life found a place in our rituals and collective imagination.
But reverence for nature means little when it survives only as ritual. What virtue is there in worshipping rivers while turning them into drains? What wisdom lies in venerating trees if thousands can be felled in the name of infrastructure, with little regard for their replacement or accountability for their loss? A civilisation cannot claim moral superiority on the strength of its ancestral wisdom while betraying it in everyday practice.
The Substance of Progress
The crisis is made worse by the distorting lens of ideology. A country divided by political loyalties finds it difficult even to unite around the elementary demand for clean air. The person who raises the question is judged by the political camp to which they belong, rather than by the merit of the concern. Accountability becomes partisan, and public suffering another occasion for political argument. The air we breathe, however, makes no distinction between the supporters of one party and another.
In this contest, the individual has become inconsequential. Our children have neither chosen the governments that govern them nor the model of development that determines the quality of their surroundings. Yet, they are made to bear its consequences.
Perhaps the more fundamental problem is that we have come to mistake the visible symbols of economic growth for the substance of progress. We measure our achievements by the highways we build, the speed of the vehicles that travel on them, the size of our gross domestic product and the number of projects announced by our governments. Hardly a day passes without a new ribbon-cutting ceremony, each project seemingly intended to outshine the one announced before it. We have become a nation of announcements, deadlines and grand ambitions.
The older generation often tells the young to work harder, to endure longer hours and to keep their eyes on a distant horizon. There is always another milestone to reach before sunset, another ambition to fulfil before the rewards of prosperity can be enjoyed. Our young are told that they are sacrificing for a prosperous tomorrow.
But what if they never reach that tomorrow in the condition in which we have promised it to them? What assurance can we offer a child whose health is being compromised today that the prosperity of the future will compensate for the damage?
A society cannot be said to have progressed if its growth comes at the expense of the people who constitute it. Without people, there is no society; and without clean air, safe water and a healthy environment, there can be no meaningful human progress. Economic growth is a means to a better life, not an end for which life itself must be sacrificed.
The Delhi of my childhood may now exist only in memory. I cannot expect the city to remain frozen in the winters of the 1990s, nor should progress be resisted merely because it has altered the landscape of our memories. But development that destroys the conditions of healthy human existence is not progress. It is a form of collective impoverishment disguised as prosperity.
The right to breathe clean air must not become another object of nostalgia, remembered fondly by one generation and denied to the next. It is neither a luxury nor a political demand, neither an ideological position nor a privilege of the affluent. It is among the most basic obligations a society owes its children.
Neeraj Thakur is editor, Outlook