Wearing woollen mittens and bunny caps, schoolbags slung across our shoulders, my sister and I would set off for school on the pillion of my father’s Bajaj Chetak. Nobody particularly relished being pulled out of bed on those cold Delhi mornings. But once outdoors, winter revealed its small pleasures. We would blow clouds of mist from our mouths, sometimes with a pencil between our lips, pretending to be smokers. On mornings when the sun refused to appear, the cold seemed to penetrate the very bones. Yet, save for a few particularly bitter days, the afternoons were pleasant. Lunch breaks and the weekly games period brought enough warmth and activity to make amends for the morning’s biting wind.