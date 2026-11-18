Aakash Chopra recalled an incident that serves as a reminder of the unique culture fostered by MS Dhoni and CSK
Chopra revealed that a CSK player misbehaved with Dhoni during the 2023 season
Dhoni's reaction wasn't centred on his ego, but he thought about CSK's good
Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has shared an incident online that showcased why MS Dhoni is considered one of the best leaders to ever grace cricket.
Dhoni retired from the IPL on November 17, taking up a role as team mentor with Chennai Super Kings.
He shared a clip later in the day to confirm his retirement, leading to a flood of posts on social media with fans, former cricketers, and teammates paying tribute to his contributions.
In one such video, Aakash Chopra recalled an incident that serves as a reminder of the unique culture fostered by MS Dhoni and CSK.
Chopra revealed that a CSK player misbehaved with Dhoni during the 2023 season and hurled abuses at the former India captain.
The situation became so uncomfortable that other players asked Dhoni to remove the player from the team, as they were playing well and would have won matches without him.
However, Dhoni refused to take any action against the player for the greater good of the team.
"He is acting like a fool, but I am the captain. If I let my ego take over, I could pack his bags and send him home. But he will be useful to me. He will help Chennai win. So, it is okay. I will swallow my pride and ego, and continue to play him," Chopra recalled Dhoni as saying.
Eventually, Dhoni's decision proved right, as CSK went on to win the trophy that season. That was also the last trophy CSK have won.
In his video, Chopra also talked about the surge in viewership whenever Dhoni came out to bat.
"IPL will be poorer in his absence," Chopra said.