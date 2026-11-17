MS Dhoni has retired from the IPL via an Instagram story, ending his playing days across all formats and taking up a CSK mentor role for 2027
The 45-year-old leaves behind a legendary career featuring 538 international matches, all three ICC white-ball trophies, and five IPL titles
Following his 2014 Test exit and 2020 international retirement, his final chapter in yellow concludes with 278 IPL games and 5,439 runs
Chennai Super Kings have confirmed that MS Dhoni has retired from the Indian Premier League, ending a playing career that spanned every format. The 45-year-old will remain with the franchise as team mentor from the 2027 season. CSK said Dhoni would always remain part of their identity and that Chennai would forever be his home.
Dhoni announced the decision himself through an Instagram story, as he did in 2020. The post carried a video collage of moments from his career in Indian and CSK colours with the song 'Pal do pal ka shayar' in background. His caption read: “Fans proved me wrong, no better song to accept it. Maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it.” The words appear to nod to his 2020 international retirement post, which also used a video montage.
A Glorious Career Comes To An End
Born in Ranchi, Dhoni made his India debut in December 2004 and went on to play 538 international matches: 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is. He captained India to victory at the 2007 T20 World Cup, took the Test side to No. 1 in 2009, and finished the 2011 World Cup final with a six at the Wankhede. India’s 2013 Champions Trophy win made him the only captain to win all three ICC white-ball trophies.
He quit Tests abruptly in December 2014, mid-series in Australia. His last international match was the 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand, where he was run out. He announced his international retirement on August 15, 2020, and spent his final years as a player at CSK, where he won five IPL titles and finished with 278 matches and 5,439 runs.