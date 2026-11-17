Dhoni announced the decision himself through an Instagram story, as he did in 2020. The post carried a video collage of moments from his career in Indian and CSK colours with the song 'Pal do pal ka shayar' in background. His caption read: “Fans proved me wrong, no better song to accept it. Maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it.” The words appear to nod to his 2020 international retirement post, which also used a video montage.