MS Dhoni retires from the IPL after nearly two decades, transitioning into a CSK mentor role for 2027
The five-time champion leaves behind a historic legacy of 5,439 runs, 128 captaincy wins, and iconic finishes
Rival franchises and fans across the league united to salute the end of an irreplaceable era
MS Dhoni has retired from the Indian Premier League, ending a playing career that defined Chennai Super Kings for nearly two decades. The 45-year-old will stay with the franchise as team mentor from the 2027 season. CSK said Dhoni would always remain part of their identity and that Chennai would forever be his home.
Dhoni had been easing out of the spotlight for some time. He briefly handed the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja in 2022 before taking it back mid-season, then passed it to Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2024. CSK co-owner Rupa Gurunath revealed that Dhoni himself quietly suggested his name be added to the release list.
His numbers are formidable. Dhoni finishes with 278 matches, 5,439 runs and 24 fifties, including 272 appearances for CSK, the most by any player in the franchise’s history. He led the side in 212 games, winning 128, and lifted five titles: 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. The helicopter shots and last-ball finishes are part of IPL folklore. CSK co-owner N Srinivasan said insisting on Dhoni in 2008 was the best decision he ever took.
IPL Teams Pay Tribute
Rival franchises were quick to pay tribute. Lucknow Super Giants posted a picture of Dhoni with the caption, “The Thala era never ends. Just changes roles.” Kolkata Knight Riders went minimalist with “∞7”. Delhi Capitals shared a photo of Dhoni with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, writing, “We always took it for granted. IPL will never be the same without you, Mahi bhai.”
Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a picture of Dhoni with Virat Kohli. Their caption hailed “a journey of nearly 2️ decades” of trophies, iconic moments, last-ball finishes and “a calm that never cracked,” and thanked “Mahi bhai” for the joy he gave every fan. Mumbai Indians shared a picture of Rohit Sharma and Dhoni, captioned only with a blue heart, a handshake and a yellow heart.
Even in away stadiums, seas of yellow would routinely drown out home crowds whenever the No. 7 jersey walked out to bat. While Chennai will still see him in the dugout come 2027, the sight of Dhoni adjusting his gloves behind the stumps—and the deafening roar that greeted his every stride to the crease—will remain one of the IPL’s defining memories.