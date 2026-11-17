Lucknow Super Giants trade Mohammed Shami to Rajasthan Royals
Sam Curran joins Lucknow Super Giants in a multiplayer swap ahead of IPL 2027
Shami has taken a salary cur and will join RR for 8 Cr
The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have completed a multi-player trade ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction.
Mohammed Shami played for the Lucknow-based franchise last season, but endured a difficult campaign with the ball, picking up just 12 wickets at an expensive economy rate.
Meanwhile, Sam Curran sat out IPL 2026 due to an injury. However, his return to action for England during that timeline drew considerable attention and remarks from the Royals' management.
Under the terms of the trade, Shami has taken a ₹2 crore pay cut, with his new fee standing at ₹8 crore after originally being acquired by LSG for ₹10 crore. Meanwhile, Sam Curran moves to LSG at his previous valuation of ₹2.4 crore.