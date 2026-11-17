According to a report, Travis Head has chosen to skip IPL 2027 to manage his workload amid a congested Australian calendar
Sunrisers Hyderabad have opted not to retain the left-handed opener, reveals the same report
Releasing Head frees up a significant ₹14 crore in the team's bank, giving SRH massive financial flexibility
The Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered a big blow ahead of IPL 2027 as Travis Head is all set to miss the upcoming season.
According to a Cricinfo report, Head has decided to opt out of the season. It is understood that he has made this decision to prioritise Australian commitments over the league.
According to the same report, Sunrisers Hyderabad have decided against retaining the Australian opener.
Busy Schedule
The Australian summer has already started with an ODI and T20I series against England. The Australian team will host New Zealand for a four-Test series, starting on December 9, with the last Test scheduled on January 4, 2027, preceded by a five-match T20I series.
Then, Australia will play in the 150th anniversary of Test cricket with a match against England on March 11 in Melbourne.
The Australian team might also qualify for the World Test Championship, making the calendar too tight to squeeze in the IPL, because the ODI World Cup will be played the same year.
Australian head coach Andrew McDonald has already hinted in an interview with Cricinfo that players will have to make "hard decisions" and prioritise Australian cricket.
Best Opening Pair
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have been a massive headache for IPL bowlers over the last couple of seasons, with both scoring major chunks of their team's runs.
The dynamic opening pair has added 1,892 runs in 42 innings together at an average of 46.14 since 2024. They sit just behind the Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill pair (2,361 runs) in terms of total runs accumulated. However, the SRH duo has maintained a staggering run rate of 12.47—the highest among any pair that has batted together in more than 15 innings.
If SRH choose to look at the situation positively, it will sting a little less. Having previously retained Travis Head for ₹14 crore, releasing him will hand SRH a massive purse ahead of the mini-auction.