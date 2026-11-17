The dynamic opening pair has added 1,892 runs in 42 innings together at an average of 46.14 since 2024. They sit just behind the Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill pair (2,361 runs) in terms of total runs accumulated. However, the SRH duo has maintained a staggering run rate of 12.47—the highest among any pair that has batted together in more than 15 innings.