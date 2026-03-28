Who Hit The First Six Of IPL 2026, Abhishek Sharma Or Travis Head? Here's All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
The IPL 2026 commenced on March 26, Saturday
Royal Challengers Bengaluru played Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match
The match was hosted by M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) officially began March 28, Saturday, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) winning the toss and electing to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). RCB handed out debuts to Jacob Duffy and Abhinandan Sharma, while SRH picked up Salil Arora.
Both teams enter the season opener missing their primary pace leaders. RCB is without Josh Hazlewood, who is still recovering from an injury, while SRH is missing regular captain Pat Cummins due to a lumbar stress injury. In his absence, Ishan Kishan has stepped up as interim captain for the Hyderabad side. For RCB, Rajat Patidar leads the team in his first full season as captain following the franchise's recent ownership transition.
RCB's primary strength remains its top-heavy batting lineup featuring Virat Kohli and Phil Salt. However, their bowling unit faces immediate pressure as they rely on debutants like Jacob Duffy and Abhinandan Singh to fill the void left by Hazlewood and Yash Dayal.
SRH boasts arguably the most explosive opening pair in the league with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. Their middle order is bolstered by Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan, but their bowling depth appears thin without Cummins to anchor the attack on a high-scoring Bengaluru pitch.
Who Hit The First Six Of IPL 2026?
It is Abhishek Sharma who hit the first six of IPL 2026. It came in the first over of the match which was bowled by Jacob Duffy. It was a fullish ball on the off-stump line and Abhishek went through with his quick hands. The ball found enough elevation to go over the offside for a six.
Where will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
When will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match will be played on March 28, 2025 (Saturday) at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match?
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.