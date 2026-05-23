SRH Vs RCB IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 67 – Check Result

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SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 55 runs in the Indian Premier League after the hosts posted mammoth 255, before RCB were bowled out for 200 despite Rajat Patidar's late fightback

Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players enter the ground before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Hyderabad, Telangana. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Summary of this article

  • SRH beat RCB by 55 runs to take the top-two spot in the IPL 2026 standings

  • RCB's batters did not turn with Virat Kohli scoring just 15 runs in the run-chase

  • SRH posted 255 thanks to Ishan Kishan's 46-ball 79

Sunrisers Hyderabad maintained their now familiar hell-for-leather template, but even a thumping 55-run victory couldn't prevent Royal Challengers Bengaluru from topping the points table at the end of their IPL league stage engagement on Friday.

Abhishek Sharma's bat-swing, Ishan Kishan's daredevilry and Heinrich Klaasen's brute muscularity took SRH to a meaty total of 255 for 4.

For RCB, the primary target was to score 166 to finish in top two and ensure two shots at qualifying for the IPL final and they did that with ease despite losing the contest by a big margin. They finished on 200 for 4.

RCB (NRR +0.783), thus, topped the group league phase with Gujarat Titans (NRR +0.695) and SRH (NRR +0.524) finishing second and third respectively despite all three teams getting 18 points apiece.

The chase was always out of question even as Venkatesh Iyer (44 off 19 balls) provided a solid start. Virat Kohli (15 off 11 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (21 off 14 balls) didn't get too many.

Once RCB understood that they can't win the match, veterans Rajat Patidar (56 off 39 balls) and Krunal Pandya (41 not out off 31 balls) concentrated on the 'Magic Figure' of 166 with a 84-run stand.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad. - AP Photo
Rajat Patidar in RCB training ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - RCBTweets/X
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Eshan Malinga, right celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad, India, Friday, May 22, 2026 - (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Ishan Kishan in action during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 game at Hyderabad. - AP Photo

IPL 2026 Points Table after SRH vs RCB

RankTeamsMatchesWinLossNRNRRPoints
1RCB (Q)149500.78318
2GT(Q)149500.69518
3SRH (Q)149500.52418
4RR137600.08314
5PBKS136610.22713
6KKR136610.01113
7CSK (E)14680-0.34512
8DC13670-0.87112
9MI (E)13490-0.518
10LSG (E)13490-0.7028

Once Patidar flayed Pat Cummins over deep point for a six, RCB ensured a top-two finish. He was out at the team score of 178, which was required to finish on top of the table.

Among SRH bowlers, Eshan Malinga (2/33 in 4 overs) was once again brilliant with his lengths, while Bihar youngster Sakib Hussain (1/31) also didn't let the batters get away during middle overs.

Earlier, when SRH batted, Abhishek (56 off 22 balls) scored another 20-ball half-century and nullified Bhuvneshwar Kumar in his first spell.

Vice-captain Kishan found the gaps while displaying both precision and cheekiness to pummel his way to 79 off just 44 balls.

Klaasen (51 off 24 balls), probably the most consistent batter across teams below No. 3, literally toyed with a world-class operator like Josh Hazlewood, taking as many as 27 runs off his third over and the team's 13th, as the Orange Army ensured that they would cross the 250-run mark on a batting featherbed.

The mayhem was started by Abhishek when he elegantly lofted a Bhuvneshwar delivery over wide of long-off to get his first six. Bhuvneshwar, who found a second wind in this IPL, wasn't allowed to settle down as he flicked him twice -- once over square-leg and then over deep mid-wicket off back-to-back deliveries.

Romario Shepherd's friendly, occasional medium pace wasn't suppose to trouble the world's No. 1 ranked T20 batter, and it didn't. He was lofted for a couple of straight sixes while Suyash Sharma's delivery was also sent soaring into the orbit with minimal footwork.

While Kishan dropped anchor at one end while showing consistency that one expects from a talent like him, no words of praise would be enough for Klaasen, who doesn't play international cricket anymore but remains the most sought after gun for hire in the franchise universe.

In case of Kishan, RCB bowlers were guilty of bowling into his pads, allowing him to chance his arms freely while Klaasen was neither disturbed by straight lines nor perturbed by the wide lines bowled at him.

The manner in which he hammered Hazlewood was good enough to dismantle the strategy of Rajat Patidar while Nitish Reddy provided a final flourish with a 12-ball 29 not out. In all, SRH batters hit 20 boundaries and 16 sixes.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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