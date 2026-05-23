SRH Vs RCB, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 67 of the IPL 2026
SRH were driven by a hard-hitting fifty from Ishan Kishan
In reply, RCB batters failed to reach the target but achieved the objective of finishing in top-two
Sunrisers Hyderabad got the better of Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a 55-run victory in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday, May 22. The victory was not enough for SRH as RCB finished in the top-two of the IPL 2026 points table.
Top of the table on net run rate, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Gujarat Titans in the first playoff on Tuesday with the winner going straight to the May 31 final in Ahmedabad.
SRH, tied on points with RCB and GT but third in the table, will host the second playoff on Wednesday against a team yet to be determined.
Hyderabad posted 255-4 — its ninth 200-plus total in 14 games — thanks to half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (79), Abhishek Sharma (56) and Heinrich Klaasen (51).
That left Bengaluru needing only 166 runs to clinch a top two placing. After a blazing start by Venkatesh Iyer and the cheap dismissals of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Paddikal, captain Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya set their sights on 166 instead of winning and got there in the 17th over.
They then passed 178 to clinch top spot in the table. They finished on 200-4, Pandya not out on 41 after Patidar fell for 56.
Earlier, the SRH top order flayed the Bengaluru pacers including senior pros Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, who conceded 106 runs off their eight overs without a wicket.
Sharma profited from three dropped catches before completing his 21-ball half-century with five sixes and four boundaries. Kishan and Klaasen kept on attacking the pacers and didn’t spare spinner Pandya, who gave away 24 off his two overs before dismissing Klaasen in the 17th over as Hyderabad notched its season-best total.
IPL 2026 Points Table after SRH vs RCB
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|NRR
|Points
|1
|RCB (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.783
|18
|2
|GT(Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.695
|18
|3
|SRH (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.524
|18
|4
|RR
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0.083
|14
|5
|PBKS
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.227
|13
|6
|KKR
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.011
|13
|7
|CSK (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.345
|12
|8
|DC
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|12
|9
|MI (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.51
|8
|10
|LSG (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.702
|8
Player Of The Match - Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan walked away with the POTM award thanks to his blistering knock of 46-ball 79 that included 8 fours and three maximums. His 113-run partnership with Heinrich Klaasen was vital for the SRH side as they posted a massive 255 on the board.