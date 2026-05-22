SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check Hyderabad’s Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match

RCB sit at the top of the table with 18 points, boasting a league-high net run rate of 1.065. The defending champions have a great chance of finishing in the top two, with only a huge win for SRH capable of knocking them down to third place. Rajat Patidar and co. are in brilliant form, with their 23-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) marking their third straight win.