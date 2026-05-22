SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check Hyderabad’s Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL 2026 Match 67
RCB lead the table with 18 points; SRH sit third with 16 points
Find out the hourly weather forecast for Hyderabad for today’s SRH vs RCB match
With a place in the top two on the line, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.
RCB sit at the top of the table with 18 points, boasting a league-high net run rate of 1.065. The defending champions have a great chance of finishing in the top two, with only a huge win for SRH capable of knocking them down to third place. Rajat Patidar and co. are in brilliant form, with their 23-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) marking their third straight win.
SRH also come into this match with a win under their belt, beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets. Pat Cummins’ side is in third place with 16 points, and only a win tonight can fire them into the top two spots.
A place in the top two is vital, as it offers a team a second chance in the knockouts in case they lose in Qualifier 1, which is scheduled for May 26.
IPL 2026 Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|NRR
|Pts
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|9
|4
|0
|+1.065
|18
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|9
|5
|0
|+0.695
|18
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|8
|5
|0
|+0.350
|16
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|+0.083
|14
|5
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|+0.227
|13
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|6
|1
|+0.011
|13
|7
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.345
|12
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|12
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.510
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.702
|8
SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026: Hyderabad Hourly Weather Forecast
According to AccuWeather, there is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, but during match time, there is little to no chance of rain playing the spoilsport. The skies will remain slightly cloudy, while the humidity level will be just over the 30% mark. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s.
SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026: Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Philip Salt, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal, Richard Gleeson, Jacob Duffy.