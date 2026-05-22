SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check Hyderabad’s Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check today’s hourly weather update for the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in the Indian Premier League

SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Hyderabad hourly weather forecast Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings’ and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Monday, May 18, 2026. | Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL 2026 Match 67

  • RCB lead the table with 18 points; SRH sit third with 16 points

  • Find out the hourly weather forecast for Hyderabad for today’s SRH vs RCB match

With a place in the top two on the line, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

RCB sit at the top of the table with 18 points, boasting a league-high net run rate of 1.065. The defending champions have a great chance of finishing in the top two, with only a huge win for SRH capable of knocking them down to third place. Rajat Patidar and co. are in brilliant form, with their 23-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) marking their third straight win.

SRH also come into this match with a win under their belt, beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets. Pat Cummins’ side is in third place with 16 points, and only a win tonight can fire them into the top two spots.

A place in the top two is vital, as it offers a team a second chance in the knockouts in case they lose in Qualifier 1, which is scheduled for May 26.

IPL 2026 Points Table

PosTeamPldWinLossNRNRRPts
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru13940+1.06518
2Gujarat Titans14950+0.69518
3Sunrisers Hyderabad13850+0.35016
4Rajasthan Royals13760+0.08314
5Punjab Kings13661+0.22713
6Kolkata Knight Riders13661+0.01113
7Chennai Super Kings14680-0.34512
8Delhi Capitals13670-0.87112
9Mumbai Indians13490-0.5108
10Lucknow Super Giants13490-0.7028

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026: Hyderabad Hourly Weather Forecast

SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Hyderabad hourly weather forecast Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Hyderabad’s hourly weather forecast for May 22, 2026. | Photo: AccuWeather
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According to AccuWeather, there is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, but during match time, there is little to no chance of rain playing the spoilsport. The skies will remain slightly cloudy, while the humidity level will be just over the 30% mark. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s.

Related Content
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Pat Cummins, second left, celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings’ and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Monday, May 18, 2026. - | Photo: AP
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings' and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. - AP Photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge, left and Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Ahmedabad, India. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026: Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Philip Salt, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal, Richard Gleeson, Jacob Duffy.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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