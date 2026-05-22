GT Vs CSK, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in the Indian Premier League at Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday to seal a top-two finish
Player of the Match: Mohammed Siraj for his match-winning spell of 3/26, including key wickets in the powerplay
Shubman Gill (64), Sai Sudharsan (84) and Jos Buttler (57*) powered Gujarat Titans to 229/4 before Rashid Khan and Siraj bundled out CSK for 140 despite Shivam Dube’s 47 off 17
Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in the Indian Premier League at Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday to seal a top-two finish in the league stage.
Gujarat Titans piled up 229/4 after explosive knocks from Shubman Gill (64), Sai Sudharsan (84) and Jos Buttler (57 not out).
Gill came out blazing on the red-soil pitch, racing to a 23-ball half-century while Sai Sudharsan settled in before accelerating beautifully through the middle overs.
The pair stitched together another century stand, their seventh in the IPL, before Buttler arrived to hammer boundaries all around the ground in the death overs. Sai Sudharsan eventually reclaimed the Orange Cap with his fifth straight IPL fifty.
Chasing 230, Chennai Super Kings collapsed almost immediately as Mohammed Siraj struck in the first over and later removed Ruturaj Gaikwad with a sharp inswinger. CSK lost wickets in clusters and slipped to 72/5 inside nine overs, leaving the chase hanging by a thread.
Shivam Dube briefly sparked hope with a brutal 47 off 17 balls, smashing sixes off Arshad Khan and Jason Holder in a fiery counterattack. But the momentum vanished as Rashid Khan dismissed Dube after a stunning catch from Gill, before running through the lower order to finish with 3/18. CSK were eventually bowled out for 140 in just 13.4 overs.
Player Of The Match - Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj was named Player of the Match for his fiery spell of 3/26 in three overs. The pacer struck with the very first ball of the innings and later removed both Gaikwad and Urvil Patel in the same over, breaking the backbone of CSK’s chase during the powerplay.