GT Vs CSK, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

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Gujarat Titans thrashed Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in the Indian Premier League at Narendra Modi Stadium after fifties from Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler powered them to 229/4, before Player of the Match Mohammed Siraj starred with 3/26 in CSK’s collapse to 140

GT Vs CSK, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, May 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in the Indian Premier League at Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday to seal a top-two finish

  • Player of the Match: Mohammed Siraj for his match-winning spell of 3/26, including key wickets in the powerplay

  • Shubman Gill (64), Sai Sudharsan (84) and Jos Buttler (57*) powered Gujarat Titans to 229/4 before Rashid Khan and Siraj bundled out CSK for 140 despite Shivam Dube’s 47 off 17

Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in the Indian Premier League at Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday to seal a top-two finish in the league stage.

Gujarat Titans piled up 229/4 after explosive knocks from Shubman Gill (64), Sai Sudharsan (84) and Jos Buttler (57 not out).

Gill came out blazing on the red-soil pitch, racing to a 23-ball half-century while Sai Sudharsan settled in before accelerating beautifully through the middle overs.

The pair stitched together another century stand, their seventh in the IPL, before Buttler arrived to hammer boundaries all around the ground in the death overs. Sai Sudharsan eventually reclaimed the Orange Cap with his fifth straight IPL fifty.

Chasing 230, Chennai Super Kings collapsed almost immediately as Mohammed Siraj struck in the first over and later removed Ruturaj Gaikwad with a sharp inswinger. CSK lost wickets in clusters and slipped to 72/5 inside nine overs, leaving the chase hanging by a thread.

Related Content
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty runs as Sai Sudharsan watches during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, May 21, 2026. - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill shake hands before the Indian Premier League cricket match between in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, May 21, 2026 - (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad talks to batting partner Ayush Mhatre during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. - AP Photo
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right and Sanju Samson run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, India, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Str

Shivam Dube briefly sparked hope with a brutal 47 off 17 balls, smashing sixes off Arshad Khan and Jason Holder in a fiery counterattack. But the momentum vanished as Rashid Khan dismissed Dube after a stunning catch from Gill, before running through the lower order to finish with 3/18. CSK were eventually bowled out for 140 in just 13.4 overs.

Player Of The Match - Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj was named Player of the Match for his fiery spell of 3/26 in three overs. The pacer struck with the very first ball of the innings and later removed both Gaikwad and Urvil Patel in the same over, breaking the backbone of CSK’s chase during the powerplay.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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