East Bengal Win ISL 2025-26 Title; Beat Inter Kashi 2-1 In Final Matchday To End 22-Year League Drought

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An exciting round 13 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 saw a roller coaster in the league standings of the ISL 2025-26. Eventually, East Bengal trumped Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC to seal the title

East Bengal Win ISL 2025-26 Title; Beat Inter Kashi 2-1 In Final Matchday
East Bengal Win ISL 2025-26 Title; Beat Inter Kashi 2-1 In Final Matchday To End 22-Year League Drought Photo: ISL
Summary of this article

  • East Bengal win ISL 2025-26 trophy

  • Mohun Bagan Super Giant finish runner-up by goal difference

  • Both teams win 2-1 in their respective matches

In a breathtaking final matchday that will live long in Indian football folklore, East Bengal FC ended a painful 22-year national top-flight league title drought by capturing the 2025–26 Indian Super League (ISL) championship.

Entering the single-leg round-robin finale tied with arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the top of the table, Óscar Bruzón’s men displayed incredible resilience to emerge victorious amid wild live-table fluctuations.

The championship scenarios shifted dramatically during a chaotic first half. At the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, East Bengal suffered an early blow when Inter Kashi’s Alfred Planas slotted home a clinical opener in the 14th minute.

East Bengal Champions
East Bengal Champions Photo: ISL
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Concurrently, down the road at the Salt Lake Stadium, a highly wasteful Mohun Bagan dominated possession against Sporting Club Delhi but could not find a breakthrough.

The second half turned the title race completely on its head. East Bengal responded like true champions. In the 49th minute, Golden Boot winner Youssef Ezzejjari latched onto a defense-splitting long ball from Anwar Ali to fire home a composed equalizer.

The stadium erupted in the 72nd minute when Palestinian midfielder Mohammed Rashid met a spectacular Bipin Singh cross, firing past Shubham Dhas to put East Bengal ahead 2-1.

For a brief period, the live standings belonged to Mumbai City FC, who took a 1-0 lead over Punjab FC through a rampaging Valpuia, momentarily threatening to leapfrog the Kolkata giants.

Related Content
Youssef Ezzejjari celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Inter Kashi during ISL 2025-26. - IndSuperLeague/X
East Bengal footballers celebrate after scoring during ISL 2025-26 Kolkata derby against Mohun Bagan. - eastbengal_fc/X
Jason Cummings celebrating after scoring a goal during Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL 2025-26 match. - mohunbagansg/X
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal footballers in action during the Kolkata Derby of ISL 2025-26. - mohunbagansg/X

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan’s title defense imploded across town. They fell behind 1-0 to a 62nd-minute Clarence Fernandes header for SC Delhi. Though late goals from Manvir Singh (89') and Jamie Maclaren (90') secured a frantic 2-1 victory for the Mariners, their inability to comprehensively win and make up the goal-difference deficit ultimately cost them the Shield.

Vikram Partap Singh scored a late second for Mumbai City to wrap up a 2-0 win over nine-man Punjab, confirming Mumbai's third-place finish.

ISL 2025-26 Points Table After Matchday 13

PositionTeamPlayedWinDrawLossGoal DifferencePoints
1East Bengal FC (C)137511926
2Mohun Bagan Super Giant137511426
3Mumbai City FC13724825
4Bengaluru FC13652623
5Punjab FC13634622
6Jamshedpur FC13634522
7FC Goa13553420
8Kerala Blasters FC13526-217
9NorthEast United FC13454-516
10Inter Kashi FC13346-613
11SC Delhi13256-411
12Odisha FC13256-811
13Chennaiyin FC13238-129
14Mohammedan SC130310-253

By holding their nerve under immense pressure, East Bengal finished a single point ahead of Mohun Bagan, sparking unadulterated bedlam in the red-and-gold half of Kolkata.

For East Bengal and Óscar Bruzón, this triumph represents the ultimate sporting redemption. For more than two decades, the Red-and-Gold Brigade had been haunted by the agonizing tag of near-misses and organizational turbulence, repeatedly watching rival clubs hoist silverware.

This ISL Shield finally banishes those lingering historical ghosts, reinstating East Bengal to their rightful place at the absolute pinnacle of Indian football and triggering a seismic wave of emotion across their massive, long-suffering global fanbase.

For Bruzón, who took over a club in transition mid-season and instilled a ruthless, unyielding tactical discipline, this championship cements his legacy as a master tactician capable of handling the most intense pressure-cooker environment in Asian football.

He succeeded where so many high-profile predecessors failed, delivering a historic double and ensuring that this specific squad will be immortalized in Kolkata folklore forever.

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