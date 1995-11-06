Manvir Singh is an Indian professional footballer who serves as a forward for both the Indian Super League team Mohun Bagan SG and the Indian national team. Currently, he represents Mohun Bagan SG and wears the number 11 jersey.

Manvir has played for several clubs throughout his career. He began with Minerva Punjab in the 2015-16 I-League 2nd Division, scoring 4 goals in 14 appearances. In the following season, he moved to Mohammedan, where he netted 2 goals in 6 league matches and 4 goals in 10 overall appearances. During the same season, he also had a stint with Southern Samity, making 5 appearances. In the Indian Super League (ISL), he joined FC Goa in 2017-18, registering 3 goals in 47 appearances over three seasons. Since 2020, he has been with Mohun Bagan SG, where he has been more prolific, tallying 21 goals in 92 appearances across various competitions.

Manvir has represented the Indian national team since 2017, accumulating a total of 41 appearances and scoring 7 goals as of the end of 2024. His most productive year was in 2018, where he scored 3 goals in 4 appearances. In 2021, he scored 2 goals in 12 appearances, followed by 1 goal in each of the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Manvir Singh began his youth career with Minerva Academy FC (now Punjab FC). He signed his first professional contract with Minerva Academy and played for their senior team in the 2015–16 I-League 2nd Division. Following his stint with Minerva, he joined Mohammedan SC for the 2016–17 I-League 2nd Division. Afterward, he moved to Southern Samity for the remainder of the 2016–17 season. During his time with Southern Samity, Manvir received a call-up to the India U23 team for the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers. Notably, on 26 March 2017, he scored the winning goal for West Bengal against Goa in the 2017 Santosh Trophy Final, securing a 1–0 victory for his team.

In July 2017, it was announced that Manvir Singh had signed a contract with the Indian Super League club FC Goa. He made his debut for the club during the 2017-18 season, coming on as a substitute against Chennaiyin FC in November 2017 in a game Goa won 3-2. However, Manvir did not score any goals that season.

Manvir made his senior national team debut on 19 August 2017 in a 2-1 win over Mauritius in the Tri-Nation Series. He was then selected for India's 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign. A year later, in September 2018, Manvir scored his first senior international goal, netting against Maldives in the SAFF Championship. He scored a brace against Pakistan in the same tournament to help India reach the final.

Manvir Singh represented the Indian U-23 team when he was called up for the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers. He played all three group stage matches against Syria, Qatar and Turkmenistan. Manvir scored his debut goal for the U-23 side in the match against Turkmenistan, netting the equalizer in India's 3-1 comeback victory. After making 3 appearances for the U-23s, he earned a senior team call-up from coach Stephen Constantine.

The following 2018-19 season, Manvir scored his first goal for FC Goa in a 3-1 win over Kerala Blasters in November 2018. Goa had an impressive campaign, qualifying for the 2019 ISL final where they narrowly lost 1-0 to Bengaluru FC after conceding a late goal in extra time.

In the 2019-20 season, Manvir contributed some crucial goals, including an injury-time equalizer against NorthEast United and the winning goal against Hyderabad FC coming off the bench. Goa topped the league standings, securing the League Winners Shield - Manvir's first silverware with the club. They also won the 2019 Super Cup that year.

In June 2019, Manvir made one appearance at the King's Cup against Thailand. After impressive performances for FC Goa, he was called up for India's 2022 World Cup qualifiers. He made his World Cup qualifying debut against Oman in September 2019 as a substitute. Manvir also featured against Qatar, holding the Asian champions to a 0-0 draw.

In August 2020, Mohun Bagan Super Giant had signed Manvir Singh on a three-year contract, paying FC Goa a transfer fee that was the highest ever received by the Goan club for a player at that time. The fee paid for the Indian striker was also the third-highest for an Indian player in the country's football history.

Manvir made his debut for MBSG in their opening game of the 2020-21 ISL season against Kerala Blasters. He scored his first goal for the club in the Kolkata derby against SC East Bengal later that month. Manvir found the net a few more times that season, including a brace against Odisha FC in February 2021.

His crucial goals towards the end of the league stage helped MBSG qualify for the playoffs. In the second leg of the semi-final against NorthEast United, Manvir scored as MBSG progressed to the final after winning the tie on aggregate.

In the 2020-21 ISL final against Mumbai City FC on March 13, 2021, Manvir was in the starting lineup but could not prevent his side from losing 2-1 after Mumbai scored a late winner.

More recently, in March 2021, Manvir scored an equalizer in a friendly against Oman to earn India a 1-1 draw. He created history in November 2023, scoring India's winner in their first ever competitive victory over a Middle Eastern host nation, beating Kuwait 1-0 in 2026 World Cup qualifying.

Despite missing out on the ISL title, Manvir had contributed important goals in his first season with the Kolkata giants after making the high-profile move from FC Goa.