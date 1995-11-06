  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. manvir singh
images

Name: Manvir Singh

Born: November 06, 1995 in Duhre, Punjab

Manvir Singh is an Indian professional footballer who serves as a forward for both the Indian Super League team Mohun Bagan SG and the Indian national team. Currently, he represents Mohun Bagan SG and wears the number 11 jersey.

Manvir has played for several clubs throughout his career. He began with Minerva Punjab in the 2015-16 I-League 2nd Division, scoring 4 goals in 14 appearances. In the following season, he moved to Mohammedan, where he netted 2 goals in 6 league matches and 4 goals in 10 overall appearances. During the same season, he also had a stint with Southern Samity, making 5 appearances. In the Indian Super League (ISL), he joined FC Goa in 2017-18, registering 3 goals in 47 appearances over three seasons. Since 2020, he has been with Mohun Bagan SG, where he has been more prolific, tallying 21 goals in 92 appearances across various competitions.

Manvir has represented the Indian national team since 2017, accumulating a total of 41 appearances and scoring 7 goals as of the end of 2024. His most productive year was in 2018, where he scored 3 goals in 4 appearances. In 2021, he scored 2 goals in 12 appearances, followed by 1 goal in each of the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Manvir Singh began his youth career with Minerva Academy FC (now Punjab FC). He signed his first professional contract with Minerva Academy and played for their senior team in the 2015–16 I-League 2nd Division. Following his stint with Minerva, he joined Mohammedan SC for the 2016–17 I-League 2nd Division. Afterward, he moved to Southern Samity for the remainder of the 2016–17 season. During his time with Southern Samity, Manvir received a call-up to the India U23 team for the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers. Notably, on 26 March 2017, he scored the winning goal for West Bengal against Goa in the 2017 Santosh Trophy Final, securing a 1–0 victory for his team.

In July 2017, it was announced that Manvir Singh had signed a contract with the Indian Super League club FC Goa. He made his debut for the club during the 2017-18 season, coming on as a substitute against Chennaiyin FC in November 2017 in a game Goa won 3-2. However, Manvir did not score any goals that season.

Manvir made his senior national team debut on 19 August 2017 in a 2-1 win over Mauritius in the Tri-Nation Series. He was then selected for India's 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign. A year later, in September 2018, Manvir scored his first senior international goal, netting against Maldives in the SAFF Championship. He scored a brace against Pakistan in the same tournament to help India reach the final.

Manvir Singh represented the Indian U-23 team when he was called up for the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers. He played all three group stage matches against Syria, Qatar and Turkmenistan. Manvir scored his debut goal for the U-23 side in the match against Turkmenistan, netting the equalizer in India's 3-1 comeback victory. After making 3 appearances for the U-23s, he earned a senior team call-up from coach Stephen Constantine.

The following 2018-19 season, Manvir scored his first goal for FC Goa in a 3-1 win over Kerala Blasters in November 2018. Goa had an impressive campaign, qualifying for the 2019 ISL final where they narrowly lost 1-0 to Bengaluru FC after conceding a late goal in extra time.

In the 2019-20 season, Manvir contributed some crucial goals, including an injury-time equalizer against NorthEast United and the winning goal against Hyderabad FC coming off the bench. Goa topped the league standings, securing the League Winners Shield - Manvir's first silverware with the club. They also won the 2019 Super Cup that year.

In June 2019, Manvir made one appearance at the King's Cup against Thailand. After impressive performances for FC Goa, he was called up for India's 2022 World Cup qualifiers. He made his World Cup qualifying debut against Oman in September 2019 as a substitute. Manvir also featured against Qatar, holding the Asian champions to a 0-0 draw.

In August 2020, Mohun Bagan Super Giant had signed Manvir Singh on a three-year contract, paying FC Goa a transfer fee that was the highest ever received by the Goan club for a player at that time. The fee paid for the Indian striker was also the third-highest for an Indian player in the country's football history.

Manvir made his debut for MBSG in their opening game of the 2020-21 ISL season against Kerala Blasters. He scored his first goal for the club in the Kolkata derby against SC East Bengal later that month. Manvir found the net a few more times that season, including a brace against Odisha FC in February 2021.

His crucial goals towards the end of the league stage helped MBSG qualify for the playoffs. In the second leg of the semi-final against NorthEast United, Manvir scored as MBSG progressed to the final after winning the tie on aggregate.

In the 2020-21 ISL final against Mumbai City FC on March 13, 2021, Manvir was in the starting lineup but could not prevent his side from losing 2-1 after Mumbai scored a late winner.

More recently, in March 2021, Manvir scored an equalizer in a friendly against Oman to earn India a 1-1 draw. He created history in November 2023, scoring India's winner in their first ever competitive victory over a Middle Eastern host nation, beating Kuwait 1-0 in 2026 World Cup qualifying.

Despite missing out on the ISL title, Manvir had contributed important goals in his first season with the Kolkata giants after making the high-profile move from FC Goa.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  2. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  3. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  4. 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Vancouver Island
  5. Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In Suitcases, Manhunt For Suspect On | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18