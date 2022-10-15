Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Live Streaming Of Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan: How and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage

Here are the streaming details for the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Football match.

Kerala Blasters will look to break the duck against the Mariners.
Kerala Blasters will look to break the duck against the Mariners. ISL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 10:16 pm

Kerala Blasters FC gear up for their second Bengal challenge in a row as they host ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Kerala Blasters eased past East Bengal FC on the opening day of the new season while The Mariners fell prey to a late goal against Chennaiyin FC and are looking to get points on the board this season. (More Football News)

Kerala will again look to rely on their Ukrainian midfielder, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi who came off the bench in the 79th minute and scored a brace to earn full three points for his side in their previous encounter.

 

Whereas, recovering from the opening-day fumble, ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to nab their 25th win of the Hero ISL. The Mariners have a stellar head-to-head record against the Kerala Blasters but this will be the first time they face the yellow brigade in their own backyard. 

 



Striker Manvir Singh, who has been involved in all of ATK Mohun Bagan’s Hero ISL games since their inception, scored the opening goal last time around. The 26-year-old is their leading Indian goal-scorer and seems fully capable of scoring in two successive games.

Head-To-Head 
This will be just the fifth meeting between these two teams. In the previous four encounters, a total of 16 goals have been scored. The Mariners have scored 10 goals and won three games while the Tuskers have scored 6 and won none.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, here is everything you need to know:

How To Watch Live Streaming Of Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan In ISL 2022-23 Live?
Star Sports has the broadcast rights of ISL 2022-23. Live streaming of Kerala Blasters Vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV from 7:30 PM IST.

