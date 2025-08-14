Maharashtra farm animal trade halts over Qureshi protest.

Drought-hit Marathwada farmers' cattle become unsellable.

Rural economy reels with Rs 2,000 crore lost during strike.

Since June 14, the Qureshi community of Maharashtra has been on indefinite strike, stopping cattle trade completely citing various reasons—mob lynching by self-styled cow vigilantes, harassment of meat traders and transporters by police and losses due to illegal obstructions on transporting dairy animals. The community says the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2015, has been shoddily implementation and is biased against the community, which has adversely affected the livelihood of the state’s 15 lakh strong Qureshi community engaged in the meat and farm animal trade.

The All India Jamiatul Quresh Action Committee is leading the protests in Maharashtra, whose latest action on August 9 was to lead thousands of Qureshi traders and citizens, along with some farmers, in a silent protest in Nanded district of the Marathwada region.