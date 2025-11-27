Fire Breaks Out At Wang Fuk Court Residential Towers In Hong Kong, Killing Dozens
A fire that erupted on Wednesday at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Tai Po, Hong Kong’s New Territories, has killed at least 44 people, as flames and dense smoke consumed multiple high‑rise blocks. First responders worked across the estate to extinguish the blaze, as residents waited at the scene, with some cheering the firefighting crews. Volunteers coordinated donations of water and snacks at the Church of Christ in China Fung Leung Kit Memorial Secondary School, which served as a temporary evacuation centre for residents displaced by the fire.
