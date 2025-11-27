Fire Breaks Out At Wang Fuk Court Residential Towers In Hong Kong, Killing Dozens

A fire that erupted on Wednesday at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Tai Po, Hong Kong’s New Territories, has killed at least 44 people, as flames and dense smoke consumed multiple high‑rise blocks. First responders worked across the estate to extinguish the blaze, as residents waited at the scene, with some cheering the firefighting crews. Volunteers coordinated donations of water and snacks at the Church of Christ in China Fung Leung Kit Memorial Secondary School, which served as a temporary evacuation centre for residents displaced by the fire.

Flames engulf a building after a fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
First responders work the scene of a fire at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
Smoke rises after a fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire which broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
Residents rest at the fire scene at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire that broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
Residents rest at a temporary shelter after a fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire which broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
Residents rest at a temporary shelter after a fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
Residents cheer up the firefighters near the scene of a fire at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire which broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
Volunteers arrange donated supplies including water and snacks at Church of Christ in China Fung Leung Kit Memorial Secondary School, a temporary evacuation center set up after the fire at several high-rise towers that started Wednesday. | Photo: AP/Chan Ho-him
Smoke rises after a fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories. | Photo: AP/Chan Long Hei
